Does Killeen need a public facility corporation? This is the question the city council wants answered before any decision is made on setting one up.
On Tuesday, council members said they will not vote on the creation of such a corporation until a public hearing can take place on the subject. As such, it charged the city manager’s department with setting up such a meeting.
On Friday, City Manager Kent Cagle came through, announcing a public forum on the issue — which includes building a new $51 million gated apartment complex in north Killeen — will be held 5 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
At Tuesday’s workshop, several council members mentioned that they had received a number of questions and comments from their constituents on the proposed corporation.
A public facility corporation, as defined by a city report, is to allow broad power to finance or to provide for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, repair, equipping, furnishing, and placement in service of public facilities in an orderly, planned manner and at the lowest possible borrowing price.
In Killeen’s case, a proposed $51 million multifamily housing project, to be built by Austin-based NRP, Inc., is the reason such a corporation would be created, although potentially it could be used for other projects as well.
The proposed NRP project would be located on 26.25 acres of land near the intersection of Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive. The proposed development would be made up of 368 units, a number subject to change, geared toward a wide income level.
At its Nov. 17 meeting, the council heard a presentation from Alistair Jenkin of NRP Group on the proposed development.
The Killeen Public Facility Corporation, or PFC, would require council approval for both its creation and its certificate of formation. The PFC would be a nonprofit public corporation, governed by a board of directors composed of the mayor and city council, according to the report.
“The proposal was brought forth for council consideration as a high-quality multi-family project in north Killeen,” City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Thursday. “Pros and cons are for city council to determine.”
However, in answering questions from the Herald on Friday, Cagle said a PFC in this case “creates an incentive for the developer to build a class A multifamily project where no such project has been built otherwise.”
In recent decades, Killeen’s north side has deteriorated with aging housing and apartments. Grocery stores and other businesses have closed down and dozens of storefronts in downtown Killeen are vacant. New growth in the city has been mainly limited to south and west Killeen.
What does the city gain by creating a public facility corporation and this new apartment complex?
“It gains a $51 million project in north Killeen,” Cagle said.
Cagle said that the project would be exempt from all property taxes — city, Bell County and school district — as well as provided an overview of rates for propsective homeowners to live there. He also said the property would be the city’s from the first day.
“The Public Facility Corporation provides the tax exemption,” Cagle said by email on Thursday, adding that based on a total property tax rate of $2.40 per $100 valuation, the annual exemption would be about $2.1 million per year.
“Market rates will vary from $950 per month to $1,500 per month (per housing unit). For the 50% of units that are designated for affordable housing, the rent can be no more than 30% of rent to income.”
Attempts to obtain comment and additional information from NRP were unsuccessful as of press time.
Not all are comfortable with creating a public facility corporation for Killeen.
Councilmember Mellisa Brown cast the sole vote against a motion to table the issue last week, and indicated her general disapproval of the idea of the corporation.
“I am uncomfortable with the fact that the current documents do not put any limitations on the PFC outside of the state legal guidelines — that if the corporation kept the funds, they would need to be used to enhance some form of housing, say, putting in sidewalks benefiting housing or funding a park,” Brown said by email on Thursday. “If transferred to the city, they can be used for any city purposes.”
Brown said that it also allows for the broadest ability for the PFC to incur debt including bonds and loans, enter into new contracts for similar projects, and create investment accounts in the name of the PFC.
“There are no limits on the length of time the PFC will exist other than the minimum 75 years that the proposed lease would be in place,” she said. “While any bonds would need to be approved by the City Council, the current structure of the organization means that the board of directors is the city council, and even that is subject to change based on a simple majority vote of the Board of Directors.
“We are talking about a generational contract even if the scope of the PFC was limited to the 75-year lease for the proposed project with NRP. I personally am uncomfortable with the lack of controls and the broad powers given to the PFC, especially over such a long period of time.”
Another issue Brown feels is important is the fact that the majority of north Killeen residents, where the proposed NRP project would be located, are living in an area that is regarded as a food desert, having seen two supermarkets close in 2019.
“I understand that the state has determined that work force housing is considered a public purpose for this structure of housing, but I personally don’t feel like it will be a greater benefit to residents of Killeen, especially people who live on the north side, than a grocery store,” she said.
Brown also noted the city’s new comprehensive plan, at a cost of $349,140 and contracted to Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc., and how it might relate to the proposed corporation.
“As a body, the city council just approved a new comprehensive plan that I expect will take the citizens’ vision of Killeen into consideration, based on the presentation we received,” she said. “Since Verdunity has not had the opportunity to speak with the community about their vision for that area, I think it would be counterproductive to make this decision right now. The citizens deserve to have input on whether the north side will be revitalized or redeveloped.
“With that said, I am one out of seven city council members who represent our community. I do agree with my peers that this proposal feels very rushed. After taking the time to think about it, I am glad the city council decided to request a public forum on the matter since my voice only reflects those citizens who communicate with me and my personal opinions.”
Links to documents pertaining to the proposed corporation can be found at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Go to the link for the Tuesday, Dec. 1 workshop, and look for item #9, were you will see links to the PDF and related documents.
