City continues testing, maintains boil water notice

Killeen is shifting focus towards the city’s five elevated storage water tanks, according to a Sunday update to the citywide boil water notice.
The notice, which has been in place since Tuesday when officials noticed lower than acceptable amounts of chlorine residue in their samples during routine testing, will remain in place until the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approves samples sent in by the city.
According to the release, the Water Control and Improvement District is in the process of flushing the city’s systems, with no set time frame for completion.
Additionally, WCID will be moving away from a mixture of chlorine and ammonia to “free chlorine,” a process that will continue through Nov. 27, the release said, adding that customers “may experience taste and odor changes associated with temporary disinfectant conversion.”
The Nov. 27 timeline is an extended deadline from the originally projected date of Nov. 22.
Water Street will be closed from 48th Street until 52nd Street until the WCID completes its flushing of two storage tanks along the roadway, the release said.
The City of Killeen also offers bottled water for residents that cannot boil their own water. The Killeen Fire Department has so far delivered 30 cases of water, according to the release.
For more information regarding how to receive bottled water, please call 254-501-6315.
Boil water notice
All Killeen residents are advised, per TCEQ and city officials, to boil their water prior to consumption.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tap water during a boil-water notice is safe for hand washing and showering, but bottled or boiled water should be used for brushing teeth and any other consumption
