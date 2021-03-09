The Killeen City Council denied an item at Tuesday’s regular meeting that would have prohibited the open or concealed carry of handguns inside the council chambers at City Hall while the council is meeting.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming first made a motion to approve the item, which died without a second from the rest of the council.
Following that, Councilwoman Melissa Brown made a motion to deny the resolution that was seconded by Councilman Terry Clark. The council voted in favor of Brown’s resolution, 6-1, with Fleming the only member in opposition.
Two local residents spoke during the public comment section of the meeting in favor of being able to concealed or open carry handguns during council meetings.
With Tuesday’s decision, residents will still be allowed to open- or concealed-carry handguns during council meetings, in accordance with the current city ordinance.
Traci Briggs, the city’s attorney, gave a presentation to the council prior to the vote where she discussed which cities prohibit guns at their meetings and which do not.
Harker Heights does not allow guns but Copperas Cove does, she said.
The original resolutions that were passed allowing handguns at city council meetings were approved in 2016.
In July 2016, the Killeen City Council passed two resolutions regarding license holders carrying handguns at city meetings, allowing both concealed handguns and open carrying of handguns at City Council meetings.
State law does allow cities to prohibit ‘the open or concealed carrying of a handgun in the room or rooms where a meeting of a governmental entity is held if the meeting is an open meeting subject to the Texas Open Meetings Act and the entity provides notice if they so choose.
The decision to not allow handguns at council meetings was being pushed to possibly open the door for the council to approve the use of metal detectors or wands on each person who enters the council chambers during a meeting.
