The Killeen City Council denied an item at Tuesday’s regular meeting that would have prohibited the open or concealed carry of handguns inside the council chambers at City Hall while the council is meeting.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming first made a motion to approve the item, which died without a second from the rest of the council.
Following that, Councilwoman Melissa Brown made a motion to deny the resolution that was seconded by Councilman Terry Clark. The council voted in favor of Brown’s resolution, 6-1, with Fleming the only member in opposition.
