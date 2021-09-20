The Killeen City Council began its discussion of the Killeen city charter Monday, possibly signaling changes for the first time in years.
Presentation of the charter was led by Deputy City Attorney Holli Clements, as City Attorney Traci Briggs was not present at the start of the meeting.
Moving slide by slide, and section by section, Clements provided the City Council with information about each section of Articles I, II, and XII of the Killeen city charter, stopping only to provide context, recommend changes, and to answer council member questions.
Clements offered several staff-supported changes, including moving the annexation process from the city charter to the city ordinances and to delete section 144 of Article XII, which regulates special taxes — according to Clements the charter does not currently allow for any special taxes, so section 144’s inclusion is redundant.
One of the more entertaining aspects of the evening, however, was a proxy debate carried out by the council members via the deputy attorney.
During their discussion of the city’s oath of office in Article XII, Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King noted that the oath of office seemed to share many similarities with Councilwoman Mellisa Brown’s proposed ethics ordinance — a modification to the city’s ordinances that, if passed, would establish a citizen controlled board to hear breaches in ethics of city council members and city staff. Nash-King asked Clements if there were many similarities to the ethics ordinance — the implication being that such an ordinance would be unnecessary if already covered in the city charter.
In response, Brown called a point of order, asking Mayor Jose Segarra what correlation the ethics ordinance had to the city charter. Segarra responded that the ordinance had already been brought up during the council’s discussion of section XII’s ethics regulations, which discusses bribes, gifts, and stipulations regarding consanguinity.
Clements, waiting until the fire had settled, simply stated that the council’s oath of office did share similarities with the proposed ethics ordinance. Brown promptly asked if everything in the ethics ordinance was covered, to which Clements responded “no, not everything.”
The previous mention of Brown’s ethics ordinance was a result of Councilman Ken Wilkerson contrasting article XII and the ordinance. During the discussion of Article XII, Wilkerson made the point that Article XII offered harsher punishments for ethics violations.
“The ethics ordinance — all it did — was create a board to oversee an investigation that just comes back to us,” he said.
As the council concluded its discussion of Articles I, II, and XII in under an hour, Segarra asked the City Council if they would like to continue its review, to which the answer was yes.
However, Killeen resident Jack Ralston stood up, saying that the council could not move on to discuss any other articles.
“Point of order, but the council did not include those items on the agenda,” Ralston said.
However, Segarra, receiving confirmation from Briggs, said that the agenda simply read “City charter discussion.” After moving to discuss Articles III, IV, and V of the city charter, Segarra opened the floor to another citizens comments, allowing them to discuss those items. However, both Ralston and resident Anca Neagu said that they did not have time to review those articles, and that the City Council was effectively hamstringing citizens’ ability to participate.
Then, in a move almost guaranteed to induce whiplash, the council moved to stick to the original scheduling, leaving discussion of those articles for Oct. 5.
Additional discussion during the meeting revolved around citizens petitions and the city’s nuisance ordinance.
Brown suggested that the council add language to the city charter that would establish a citizen’s commission whenever charter petitions reached a certain momentum. Clements agreed that such commissions had precedence in state legislation, but the City Council did not second the motion.
Clements explained that the city has the authority to enforce nuisance laws within 5,000 feet of the city’s border — creating a stir amongst both council members and attending public.
“How do people living outside the city know that they’re affected by the city without reading the charter?” Neagu said during the second citizens’ comments.
Wilkerson and Brown voice similar concerns. It remains to be seen then, whether the city will adopt a notification requirement or leave it as is.
The City Council will discuss its proposed changes to the city charter for Articles I, II, and XII today at its city council workshop. Citizens will also have the opportunity to discuss those articles during citizen’s comments.
