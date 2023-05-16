During Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop, council members heard a presentation about a possible new grocery store in north Killeen — which has been considered a food desert for many years.
Ronnie Russell, president of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, addressed the council and explained how the partnership came to be before he introduced the owner of Oasis Fresh Market, A.J. Johnson, who attended the meeting through Zoom.
“Our motto is ‘more than just groceries, equipping for life,’” Johnson said. “Grocery stores are only part of the solution.”
Johnson described Oasis as a unique hybrid store that has a blend of nonprofit programs that run through it.
Original concepts for the store call for it to be a two-story building with a grocery store on the bottom floor; electric vehicle charging ports in the parking lot; an emergency food pantry and rental assistance program in the back of the store; an agricultural testing lab; a “bar” in the middle of the store that would sell freshly prepared meals that could be eaten in the area on the second floor and much more.
While there is no location set, the desired spot for the store is a vacant, 5-acre piece of land near the intersection of 38th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Johnson opened an Oasis Fresh Market in the northern part of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in May 2021 after the area suffered as a food desert for 14 years.
Both groups are hoping to build an Oasis Fresh Market in north Killeen to help alleviate the food desert issue that part of the city faces.
“It would be an honor to partner with the city of Killeen,” Johnson said.
The construction of a new grocery store would fill the gaps that were left when two north Killeen grocery stores — H-E-B and IGA — closed down in 2019, forcing thousands of local residents to travel out of District 1 for groceries.
After Johnson was done presenting, Russell asked if the city council would conduct two research studies, the initial construction feasibility study and a grocery market study to determine the next step for the Oasis to come to Killeen. It would cost the city $42,000 to complete both studies.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King asked if the city had done either study before, to which City Manager Kent Cagle said the city has, but they no longer have access to it since it was conducted by a private developer.
Russell asked the council to use funds that were previously set aside for grocery store projects to complete these necessary studies.
Russell was referring to the May 9 meeting, where the council decided to set aside leftover ARPA funds totaling $90,328 for grocery projects.
Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb made a motion of direction for the council to place $42,000 of the $90,328 on hold for the required studies.
The council unanimously voted to approve the motion, 4-0.
Council members Ken Wilkerson, Jose Segarra, and Ramon Alvarez did not attend the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.