Killeen’s citywide boil-water notice could be lifted as early as Wednesday night, officials said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting as they heard from residents affected by the notice.
Heather McNeely, who said she is a small farmer within the city’s limits, said “this is the second time this has happened in a year,” adding it is impractical for her to provide enough treated water for her animals without city support.
Resident Michael Svitack asked why Killeen was the only city to be hit with a boil water notice.
“We’re too busy trying to grow and expand than to see what we’ve got and to fix it,” he said during citizens comments.
The citywide boil-water notice was issued just over a week ago after quarterly testing of the city’s nine testing sites found six of them to be well under state-accepted chlorine residual levels.
The city has completed its preliminary flushing of the parts of the city-wide distribution system and has sent out its first samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Due to the 24-hour nature of the testing process, the city won’t be able to lift the boil-water notice until at least later tonight.
Reynolds explained that the water system’s low chlorine levels are the result of nitration, caused by a film of bacteria that coats the inside of pipes.
“Bacteria builds up and eats ammonia, so during nitrification, bacteria creates a biofilm throughout a system that eats ammonia and makes chlorine less effective,” he said.
Chlorine is necessary to combat microbes and harmful bacteria that may be present in water received from the Water Control and Improvement District.
Typically, the city combats nitrification by “deep cycling” tanks, increasing monitoring of their system and working with a water supplier, such as the WCID.
“When we realized we couldn’t combat that, we sought guidance from the TCEQ,” Reynolds said. “We’ve successfully operated a very safe system.”
According to Reynolds, the TCEQ was contacted early on and provided guidance as to how the city could best combat the nitrification process. So far, the TCEQ has suggested a preliminary flushing of all water in the system and to conduct a “deep cleaning” of the system using a method called “chlorine conversion,” which is a process in which ammonia is utilized to kill bacteria and increased levels of chlorine to flush the system.
Surrounding cities will also undergo chlorine conversion; however, Killeen’s “deep-cycling” process will take a staggering 30 days. This is apparently due to the fact that the city has not conducted such a conversion process before. Additionally, Reynolds added that residents can expect a different odor and taste to the water during this process.
“We’re going to have a safer and better system because of it,” he said.
what went wrong?
Reynolds acknowledged that the city has not yet singled out a specific impetus to the buildup of biomass; however, he said that the issue may have come from stagnant water.
“When we change seasons, when we’re not watering lawns or filling swimming pools ... you get water that’s been sitting for a while,” he said. “You want to keep that water moving as much as possible ... it all comes together to create a perfect storm.”
Councilman Rick Williams received the following response as he addressed WCID General Manager Ricky Garrett regarding the lack of chlorination and how it was possible for Killeen to be the only city in the water control district to be impacted by the low chlorine residual levels.
“There are many, many variables in that answer and I can’t speak to all of them. If kept in check, it’s safe ... if the biofilm is not kept in check, then it can turn into nitrification which, at that point, begins to eat away at the chlorine,” he said.
Who is to blame?
The City Council largely refrained from assigning blame in the incident, opting to laud Reynolds and his team for their support throughout the incident. However, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown stated that the issue clearly lay with the WCID.
“We’ve put hundreds of millions of dollars into WCID over the years and we receive water that doesn’t meet standards,” she said. “I think for the money we pay, we deserve proactive instead of reactive measures. I think the council should relook at [the WCID] contract.”
However, Garrett pushed back against Brown’s comments.
“As far as I’m aware, we do deliver water that meets the necessary standards,” he said.
Additionally, Garrett said that the WCID delivers water that is 400% above the necessary chlorination limit to city treatment plants, and that Killeen “receives the water that the other customers do.”
Not satisfied with Garrett’s answer, Brown continued to lay into the manager, demanding to know whether or not the WCID had seen the buildup of biomass.
“We’ve seen some variability [in chlorination levels], which we always do,” he said. “Raw water that comes from the lake varies daily, sometimes hourly. We take as many samples as we can, but it varies daily.”
According to Garrett, this incident was not forseeable.
“Nitrification, as the experts have told us, can happen at any moment. It could have happened at any point,” he said.
Who’s got the bill?
So far, there is no red-line item to be presented to the city council, but Reynolds said that Killeen would be primarily responsible for compensating TCEQ and the WCID, as well as seven new booster stations.
When several council members asked why the city did not use booster stations, City Manager Kent Cagle explained that the city used to but discontinued the stations over a decade ago due to overchlorination concerns.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King pushed back against the claim that Killeen should the only one left with the check.
“I feel like, if we’re purchasing water, and it’s being treated, then we shouldn’t be getting into this situation,” she said, adding that the city of Killeen should work together, financially with the WCID.
Next Steps
According to the Public Works director, the city will continue to improve its infrastructure, and will proceed with the installation of booster stations.
Additionally, Public Works will now undergo conversion processes twice a year — without having to shut down the city’s water.
The city will continue to promote its RedAlert app, which pushes out official alert notifications.
However, both council members Michael Boyd and Mellisa Brown said that it may be necessary to look at the city’s contract with WCID.
(1) comment
Let's talk truth about biofilm. Than maybe we should talk about gaslighting.
Biofilms in Drinking Water Distribution Systems: Significance and Control
Mark W. LeChevallier
A biofilm is a collection of organic and inorganic, living and dead material collected on a surface. It may be a complete film or, more commonly in water systems, small patches on pipe surfaces. Biofilms in drinking water pipe networks can be responsible for a wide range of water quality and operational problems. Biofilms can be responsible for loss of distribution system disinfectant residuals, increased bacterial levels, reduction of dissolved oxygen, taste and odor changes, red or black water problems due to iron or sulfate-reducing bacteria, microbial-influenced corrosion, hydraulic roughness, and reduced materials life (Characklis and Marshal, 1990).
Microorganisms in biofilms can include bacteria (including coccoid round, rod-shaped, filamentous, and appendaged bacteria), fungi, and higher organisms like nematodes, larvae, and Crustacea. Recently, researchers have shown that viruses and parasites like Cryptosporidium can be trapped in biofilms. Although viruses and Cryptosporidium do not grow in a biofilm, they can attach to biofilms after a contamination event. Therefore, it is important to thoroughly flush the distribution system to remove these organisms following a contamination event.
A primary reason that many water utilities become concerned with biofilms in drinking water systems is due to growth of coliform bacteria in the pipe network. In 1993 in the United States alone, nearly 4,400 water systems affecting 21 million people violated drinking water standards for total coliform bacteria (Pontius, 1995). Similar trends were noted for 1994 and 1995, with over 12,000 systems exceeding accepted coliform levels. Of concern are the nearly 2,000 systems every quarter that are significant noncompliers and repeatedly detect coliform bacteria in finished drinking water. Although some of these systems experience coliform occurrences due to cross connections and other operational defects, a large proportion of the systems can trace their problems to regrowth of the bacteria in distribution system biofilms.
