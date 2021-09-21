After months of work and dozens of hours of deliberation, the Killeen City Council rejected the adoption of a new ethics ordinance at its Tuesday workshop.
Proposed by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown at a prior meeting, the ordinance sought to tighten ethics regulations for City Council members and staff.
Should it have passed, the ordinance would have required the creation of a new board to oversee investigations, routing the appeals back to the City Council for review so long as it was not deemed spurious.
Speaking during citizen’s comments, Killeen resident Michael Fornino requested that the City Council adopt a standardized ethics policy that affects everyone “from the janitor to the mayor.”
Providing context regarding the ethics ordinance and presenting approved and denied changes was City Attorney Traci Briggs, who said that several requests were not included in the current draft of the ethics ordinance, such as exclusion of the city manager and auditor, eliminating the ethics review board, making the ordinance applicable to all staff, and to consolidate all ethics and codes of conduct into the ethics ordinance.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King began discussion by addressing the establishment of an ethics board. Nash-King stated that the creation of a board is redundant as the council has final say in appeals and that inclusion of city staff and the council in the process is a conflict of interest.
“I just don’t see the reason to reinvent the wheel,” she said. “We have to be fair across the board, and I personally do not see it as right to let a citizen decide the fate of another citizen.”
Brown was quick to rebut, however, stating that Nash-King missed the point of the ordinance.
“The point is so that we have a public and transparent process,” Brown said. “The last time we had an ethics problem, it didn’t turn out well.”
Brown continued on to reference an unknown employee that was accused of sexual harassment working in a public capacity, stating that the current system was not foolproof.
However, Briggs responded to Brown’s concern by stating that enfolding cases such as Brown’s example into the ordinance would make it “global” and require massive rewriting of city policy.
“There need to be more channels rather than just handling it internally,” Brown said. “No council member should be making decisions unilaterally...we do reviews of staff annually and I do not think that’s fair to those citizens that we report to.”
Brown said the latest version of the proposed ethics ordinance was a dilution of the original version.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson, speaking next, questioned the practicality of the ordinance.
“My question is, how exactly does this play out?” he said.
Briggs responded that the exact process was not yet fully spelled out, and would be handled by the board chair, who would follow rules of procedure that are approved by the council.
Wilkerson also questioned a lack of “bite” within the ordinance.
“I think that it’s a good thing in intent, but I want it to be practical. I don’t want it to be just another book we put on the shelf,” Wilkerson said.
Councilman Rick Williams voiced his own concerns regarding practicality.
“As I listen to each council member discuss this, it becomes more convoluted in my head as to who this board provides guidance for,” he said. “I just don’t know that those particular items make sense as presented at this moment.”
Mayor Jose Segarra said that the ordinance was an “extra layer” that “doesn’t have real teeth to it.”
Councilwoman Nina Cobb also spoke against the ordinance, saying that it would create “increased scrutiny” and “a field where people can just throw darts.”
“A wonderful sentiment, if only it were true,” Brown said. “We have had seven months to work on this, but it seems that no one else has tried to look at other cities to make it work.”
Brown made a motion to postpone discussion for the item -- which would push back a vote. However, Brown did not find a second, and Segarra offered the floor to Williams.
“I don’t see this coming to a resolution any time soon,” Williams said. “My question to all of us is, ‘to what avail?’”
Williams described a City Council currently bound by a city charter and measured by its citizens, saying “I don’t think it’s the right road that we’re heading down.”
Councilman Michael Boyd also spoke against the ordinance saying “I just don’t know if it’s time.”
Boyd reiterated previous members’ sentiments by expressing his support for the ordinance’s intent, but stated that there was time to work on the ordinance.
A motion to completely kill the proposed ordinance passed 6-1, with Brown in opposition.
“For the record, if you wanted to kill the ordinance, you could have done it back in February,” Brown said as a parting shot.
Brown exited the chamber after the vote concluded, returning approximately 15 minutes later.
GOVERNING STANDARDS
Prior to discussion on the ethics ordinance, Briggs led a presentation for previously discussed changes to the city’s governing standards -- a document which outlines the City Council’s rules of procedure.
Major changes to the document include the ability for the City Council to extend citizens’ comments beyond that granted by the mayor; limitations on deliberation that provides two opportunities to speak for five minutes each during work sessions, and three three-minute opportunities to speak during council meetings.
The document also clarifies that discussion on an item ends after a vote, and that no new item may be discussed after 11 p.m.
Finally, term limits for advisory boards and committees are modified from six years to two terms.
Beginning what would become a heated discussion on the item, Brown spoke against the new restrictions.
“As elected officials, we need to be able to participate in a discussion,” Brown said. “Once we start governing each other we run into problems.”
Responding in part to Brown’s comments, Boyd spoke to the necessity for efficiency.
SImilarly, WIlliams said that it is important to be able to represent residents through efficient communication.
Rebutting, Brown accused the City Council of “passing standards that target each member,” making the point that the City Council ought to accommodate those who take longer to organize their thoughts.
However, Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez, delivering an impassioned speech, spoke in favor of the measure.
“We do a disservice to our residents when we go until 1 a.m.,” Gonzalez said, referring to recent council meetings. “We respect our residents by moving efficiently.”
Wilkerson, who Brown accused of passing notes during her comments earlier in the meeting, concluded the conversation by saying that the measure was a sign of respect for Killeen’s residents.
The City Council did not vote on the revised governing standards, but will revisit the item at a later date.
