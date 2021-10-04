The Killeen City Council is set to continue its charter review tomorrow, as part of a packed meeting agenda.
Prior to review of sections III and IV, residents will have the opportunity to comment on the role and function of the city council, city secretary, and the city manager during Citizens Comments.
Also on the agenda is a contract proposal for copier-leases, Killeen Arts Grants funding, an update from the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, and an update from Bickerstaff Heath Delgado in regards to redistricting.
Discussion of the employment of presiding Municipal Judge Mark Kimball and a memorandum regarding an agreement to join the Emergency Medial Task Force of Texas are also on the agenda.
This will also be the first time the City Council will have met under their newly adopted governing standards. Because it is a workshop, council members will speak up to three times in three-minute rounds for each item.
