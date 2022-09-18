After four members of the Killeen Animal Advisory Committee resigned on Tuesday to protest what they believe to be a culture of apathy among city officials, Councilman Ken Wilkerson said the differences of opinion between the municipal government and the volunteer board are “complex.”

“A lot of things we’ve talked about in the past with different members in their meetings sound like good ideas,” he said. “But a lot of times, they don’t work, in staff’s opinion. And when staff comes back and says we are not going to pursue that, the advisory committee feels frustrated.”

