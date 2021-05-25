Joseph Solomon Sr., executive director of the Refuge Corporation, received the Killeen Star Award from Councilmember Debbie Nash-King in council chambers on Tuesday.
The Refuge Corporation was started in 1997 and is a nonprofit community service organization and outreach of The Christian House of Prayer Ministries. They aim to help strengthen and preserve families and empower the lives of adults and youth through various programs, which address their housing, health, educational, vocational, economical, mental and emotional needs.
