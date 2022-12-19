Killeen City Council members have rezoned an area north of I-14 where transitional housing will be built for those experiencing homelessness.
“It is a long-term program designed specifically to allow an opportunity for the homeless to have a place to land long enough to build the possibility of moving into their own permanent housing someday,” Brian Hawkins of Cove House said.
The properties at 2607 and 2703 Atkinson Ave. were rezoned from “regional commercial” to “campus” under the 2022 Comprehensive Plan’s Future Land Use Map.
“Part of the partnership with Habitat for Humanity is in the hope that while they’re in this transitional housing program, they will go through the process of applying with Habitat,” Hawkins said. “They do their sweat equity and have the opportunity to build their down payment and purchase a home at the end of their program attendance.”
Killeen has one shelter for the homeless — Friends in Crisis — on East Sprott Street.
“There is a need to provide shelter and community services to those persons experiencing homelessness,” according to a staff report. “As shown in the 2022 Comprehensive Plan’s Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, & Challenges analysis, there is a ‘magnitude of homeless population hinder(ing) downtown investment.’ Therefore, staff is of the determination that this amendment will aid in addressing this challenge.”
A San Antonio consultant told council members that officials in three jurisdictions must work together to reduce homelessness through a centralized network of services that includes transitional housing.
“We have to really focus on that first 90 days of a person experiencing homelessness in a community,” Dr. Robert Marbut Jr. said. “There’s definitely a portion of the community here that has been experiencing homelessness” for more than 20 years. “They’re from here (and) have pretty severe untreated mental illnesses.
To start, Killeen, Temple and Bell County would provide funding to build two campuses — one in each city — for those experiencing homelessness. Called Arbor of Hope, the nonprofit organization would include representation from the county and both cities.
“It would have four people from the county, three people from Killeen, three people in Temple and somebody from the agencies, somebody from the (council of governments) and whoever the CEO becomes,” Marbut said. “You would have one on the east side, and then you have the diversion center mid-county, and the Arbor of Hope, essentially, on the west.”
Today, that plan is conceptual and includes moving Friends in Crisis. The Killeen campus would be built on Liberty Street. About 50 such organizations exist in the U.S., Marbut said.
“None of these exist today in the county,” he said. “Everything gets structured around ... nine clinical tracks.”
Those are visitor growth, early intervention, males and females experiencing homelessness locally, “intensive” mental-health and substance-use disorder treatment, “sober living,” veterans, “disconnected” former military dependents and long-term supportive care.
Marbut said that Centex ARC, Hilltop Recovery Services and Virtue Recovery Center would be incorporated into the total plan to reduce homelessness.
“We’re excited about this opportunity, and we look forward to being able to serve this community and serve the people in need in it.”
Marbut has said that with hundreds of people experiencing homelessness on any given day in Killeen, that number could quadruple in the next five years if multiple government entities, agencies and nonprofit organizations don’t find a solution.
In Killeen, the average age of the homeless is 47.6 years old, and they spend almost 13 years in homelessness. Just over 60% are males and almost 19% are veterans.
On Tuesday, City Council members approved the zoning change, 7-0.
