Killeen City Hall
File | Herald

Killeen City Council members have rezoned an area north of I-14 where transitional housing will be built for those experiencing homelessness.

“It is a long-term program designed specifically to allow an opportunity for the homeless to have a place to land long enough to build the possibility of moving into their own permanent housing someday,” Brian Hawkins of Cove House said.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.