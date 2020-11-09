City council set to meet twice this week, new members to be sworn in

A 0.551 acre tract of land for the Chaparral Elevated Storage Tank and HVAC units for Lions Club Family Recreation Center and Lions Club Senior Center are two of the issues the Killeen City Council is set to consider at its Tuesday meeting.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College Street, Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
On Thursday at 5 p.m., also at the council chambers, newly-elected council members Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams will be sworn in.
“City Council will canvass the election results and declare the results - this is state law,” said City Spokesperson Hilary Shine by email. “The Mayor will honor the outgoing members for their service as they leave the dais.”
Shine said the new members will then take their oath of office and take their seats at the dais.
“The new body will then elect a Mayor Pro Tem,” Shine said. “The mayor accepts nominations from the members then the members vote.”
The Thursday meeting is also open to the public.
