Dallas-based consulting company Verdunity presented a set of seven “guiding principles” to city officials during a joint City Council and Planning and Zoning Committee workshop Thursday afternoon.
“Guiding principles help a community create alignment,” Verdunity CEO Kevin Shepherd said.
The proposed guiding principles are:
- Fiscally sustainable facilities and infrastructure
- Inclusive and resilient growth
- People- and place-based design
- Resource stewardship
- Housing for everyone
- Engaged community
- Maximized economic assets
Discussion of the guiding principles focused heavily on growth options, gentrification, and the preservation of historic sites.
“I’m not a fan of living in a city that’s gentrified,” Councilman Michael Boyd said while referencing cities such as Charlotte, Virginia. “Killeen is on a trend to become that way.”
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said that the city has a responsibility to “refurbish” and build up older neighborhoods while remaining conscientious of low-income residents.
Speaking to a similar issue, Councilwoman Nina Cobb said that development across Killeen must come from within the community.
“I think when we build, we build through people. We build by educating, one street at a time,” she said.
Shepherd also drew specific attention to the city’s “anti-pedestrian” design, citing wide streets and non-automobile-focused transportation. Shepherd encouraged the City Council to revisit the city’s road and devlopment codes to ensure adherence to the proposed guiding principles.
The City Council will present its feedback on the guiding principles to Shepherd by next week, which will be used to retool the current proposal.
“These guiding principles are like a 20,000-foot overview,” City Manager Kent Cagle said. “They are not the working document.”
Next steps
Verdunity is expected to send out at least one more survey to Killeen residents regarding the city’s vision. Additionally, the firm will host a “community workshop” in December and another meeting in January of 2022 to refine the city’s growth plan.
A first draft of the comprehensive plan should be presented no later than February, and the plan is expected to be adopted in March.
Log In
