The Killeen City Council will be considering appointing a new member to the council at a special meeting Tuesday.
The council unanimously approved the nomination of former Killeen City Councilman Terry Clark to the vacant District 3 council seat last week.
The District 3 seat has been vacant since Councilman Jim Kilpatrick died in January of COVID-19.
Also during the meeting, the council will be discussing impact fee calculations, receive a planning and zoning update and get updated on COVID-19 and the recent winter weather from City Manager Kent Cagle.
After the discussion items on the agenda, the council will go over the items for the March 9 meeting as well.
At the end of the meeting, the council will conduct two public forums.
The first will be about amending the fiscal year 2021 budget to increase the revenue and expenditure accounts in the general fund.
The second will be in connection with water and wastewater impact fees.
The workshop will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Killeen City Hall council chambers, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
