LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Killeen City Council will consider an ordinance Tuesday to provide $32 million in funding for capital projects ranging from park renovation to police building construction projects by issuing certificates of obligation.

The council, which meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, will also view the proposed 2024 municipal budget, which includes an overview of the budget from City Manager Kent Cagle.

