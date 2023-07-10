The Killeen City Council will consider an ordinance Tuesday to provide $32 million in funding for capital projects ranging from park renovation to police building construction projects by issuing certificates of obligation.
The council, which meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, will also view the proposed 2024 municipal budget, which includes an overview of the budget from City Manager Kent Cagle.
The most expensive capital project that uses certificates of obligation is $18 million for a Fleet Services Facility, as noted by a presentation dated June 27 and linked to the city council’s July 11 meeting agenda.
Other projects listed in the presentation include:
Police Parking Expansion (construction)
Police Evidence Storage Building (construction)
Parks Maintenance Facility (construction)
Skylark Fixed Base Operater (FBO) Building
Park Construction/Renovation
Cagle said in November 2022 during a presentation to city council members that undertaking all potential capital improvement projects — including a new city hall and a recreation center — could result in more than $232 million in bond debt to the city.
“My recommendation is that if the law doesn’t require you to do (general obligation) bonds — which have to be put out for a vote — that you don’t do it,” Cagle said in November. “You do it with COs. You don’t have to put debt for a fire station out to a vote.”
Certificates of obligation are used as a way for local governments to fund capital projects without voter approval, according to the Texas comptroller’s website. They are often associated with emergency expenditures, but because the process of issuing certificates of obligation can be quicker than other methods, they are tempting options for local governments.
By contrast, other ways in which local governments can fund capital projects include general obligation bonds, which require voter approval, and revenue bonds with in-place funding built into the project from an existing revenue stream that comes either from the project itself or another source.
Some examples of projects that may be built with general obligation bonds include the new City Hall construction at approximately $66 million, a teen recreation center and an animal quarantine facility.
The proposed 2024 budget being discussed Tuesday includes a possible increase in residential water bills. The city budget will propose a $1.50 increase for sewer and water for a total increase in expenditures of $746,471.
Another highlight for Tuesday’s meeting is the Hill Country Transit District, commonly known as The Hop, potentially transitioning the city of Killeen from a fixed-route bus system toward a ride-sharing one.
The Hop plans to use a system similar to that of companies like Uber or Lyft in that it involves sharing rides with other passengers toward fixed destinations rather than having passengers wait at bus stops.
How much such a system would cost the city isn’t clear at this time, but officials from The Hop had asked the city council last month for $1.15 million in order to implement the service.
A public hearing is scheduled Aug. 1 on the proposed 2024 budget.
Tuesday’s city council meeting will take place at 101 N. College St. at 5 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city of Killeen’s website KilleenTexas.gov and broadcasted on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
