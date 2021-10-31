The Killeen City Council will consider joining the 2021 Joint Opioid Settlement between Johnson & Johnson and AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson during its Tuesday workshop.
The painkiller manufacturer and three pharmaceutical distributors settled separately in July to pay out a combined $26 billion over 18 years to “a broad coalition of states and subdivisions” for their role in contributing to the opioid crisis, a staff report said.
Texas specifically could receive almost $1.5 billion, which would be comprised of $268 million from Johnson & Johnson and $1.17 billion from the three distributors. The office of Attorney General Ken Paxton estimates that Killeen would receive up to $653,826 from two settlements, according to the report.
In addition, the reports said, up to $29,862,721 of the settlements will be used for treatment programs across Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Lampasas, Llano, Milam, San Saba, and Williamson counties.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson has spoken previously of his desire to join the opioid settlement after his trip from the Texas Municipal League Conference in Houston.
“The opioid settlement program is something that Killeen should definitely sign onto given how much Killeen has been affected by the massive number of opioids prescribed to veterans such as myself over the past few decades,” Wilkerson said. “Some of my brothers and sisters in arms lives have been turned upside down due to addiction stemming from these prescriptions. I immediately recommended to Ms. Singh that we join the list of municipalities to receive compensation from the makers and distributors of opioids. I recommend that any funds we receive be allocated to helping repair the lives and damage caused by drug abuse in Killeen.”
Other items on the agenda include a citizen’s petition from Sim Dill, who is expected to speak regarding tow truck parking in residential areas. Dill’s petition comes about a month after another resident attempted to create an industry truck depot in response to the same concern.
Additionally, city staff is requesting $222,000 for residential trash cans from Toter, as well as $229,450 from Insituform Technologies for phase 5 of the Sewer Line Rehabilitation project. This week’s agenda also includes a previously budgeted $273,705 annual approval request from the Killeen Fire Department to purchase medical supplies from Bound Tree Medical and Henry Schein.
Also on the agenda are a series of rezoning requests, the most notable of which is a request to change 24.61 acres at 4302 Cunningham Road from residential to business district.
Additionally, the City Council will discuss the city’s commercial noise ordinance as well as articles IX, X, and XI of the City Charter.
