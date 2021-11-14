Killeen city officials are expected to officially sign off on a myriad of projects this week, including improvements to Gilmer Street and Bunny Trail, among other projects and a presentation of the Killeen Star Award.
As part of a consent agenda set by last week’s City Council Workshop, the City Council is expected to move onto the next step of its $24 million bond issue approved in August. The city must still receive a rating on the bond after its 45 day notification period, and will release an official statement to bidders in January. If all goes well, the city will formalize the adoption of the bond issue with passage of an ordinance in late January.
The bond issue is part of a multi-million project to address nine streets that city staff have identified as highest priority. Gilmer Street and Bunny Trail will be the first two streets addressed by city staff, requiring a combined budget of just over $1 million. Repairs to Bunny Trail will include surface-level drainage and improved lighting.
Additionally, the City Council will formally approve the disbursement of $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas. The city of Killeen received $29.1 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act — to date it has allocated all but $1 million of its proportioned funding.
The City Council is also expected to approve the disannexation of 26.57 acres of land near Hollow Drive. According to staff reports, property owners currently receive no city services, and has asked to become disannexed.
In other business, the City Council will meet as members of the Public Facility Corporation immediately following the City Council Meeting to discuss the creation of the NRP North Killeen Apartments project. The project, which began in early is expected to result in the creation of 370 apartment units, along with amenities such as a pool, gym, and clubhouse.
50% of the apartments, which are based on Killeen’s median annual income of $35,000 to $50,000, will be reserved for “moderate income citizens.”
The project is expected to cost anywhere from $52 million to $55 million.
Finally, the City Council will continue its review process of the city charter Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Monday’s review will include an overview of current proposals to the entire charter, with the exception of articles V through VIII, which the City Council is expected to tackle next week.
City Council meetings can be streamed online at https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming or attended in person at 5 p.m. Tuesdays at City Hall.
