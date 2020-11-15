City council to hear presentation on volunteer programs

With three new members on board, the Killeen City Council is set to hear a presentation from Killeen Volunteers, Inc. at its Tuesday meeting.
KVI President Riakos L. Adams is scheduled to give the presentation, which will address the following concerns and issues: the change of KVI to being a volunteer arm, the idea of it separating from the City of Killeen, the need for an interagency agreement, and the disposition of KVI property and files, according to a report prepared for the meeting.
“At the request of the Killeen City Council, KVI is providing a brief regarding recent decisions, expressing some issues and concerns, and submitting requests and recommendations,” a report of the upcoming presentation states. “We will cover the recent history, how we see the relationship between KVI and CoK, and how we see our future.”
Founded in 1993, KVI’s original programs were Beautify Killeen, now Keep Killeen Beautiful, Volunteer Clearing House, the recruiting arm for KVI, now Volunteer Killeen, and the Youth Advisory Council, which was folded under KVI. Its current programs are still KKB, plus Youth Advisory Commission, Volunteer Killeen; and Celebrate Killeen, which includes the Christmas Parade, Holiday Under the Stars, Celebrate Killeen Festival, and Rodeo Killeen.
Also at the meeting the council will consider a memorandum/resolution approving a contract through RFP 21-02 with American Paratus Security Agency for security guard services at the Main Library in the amount of $58,219.50 in FY 21, one awarding Bid No. 21-05, Uniform Cleaning Services, to Zip Cleaners in an amount not to exceed $45,500, and a number of other items.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College Street, Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be live streamed and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
KVI has a community cleanup event scheduled for this coming Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m., for Heritage Oaks Trail at 8001 Pyrite Drive. For more information and/or to sign up visit www.killeentexas.gov/rec or call 254-501-6390.
