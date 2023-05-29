On what is usually a quiet week for municipal governing boards, as well as the Killeen City Council, its members have scheduled a special workshop at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the agenda, council members will discuss the 2024 budget in the Main Conference Room at City Hall.
