Almost two months after Killeen City Council members blocked Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson’s attempt to dissolve the Crime Solutions Committee, they’re scheduled to revisit his request.
That issue is one of three discussion items scheduled for a City Council workshop on Tuesday.
In his written request for the Feb. 8 council meeting — the same one he’s included for Tuesday’s workshop — Wilkerson complained that Killeen ISD, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Harker Heights, Central Texas College and Fort Hood did not agree to participate on the Crime Solutions Committee, or CSC.
“They would all rather place the burden of reducing crime in the hands of KPD solely. Dissolving the CSC allows the city of Killeen to concentrate its crime reduction efforts into a more traditional perspective justifying a more aggressive and heightened police focus and less community engagement. This also allows us to reset the tone for future collaborative efforts with other cities, groups and municipalities.”
Wilkerson chairs the committee. While some council members acknowledged his frustration, they said the committee needs more time to do its work, voting 7-0 in early February to give it 60 more days to function before they revisit dissolution. Since then, committee members Ronald Blackman, Anca Neagu and Mary Moore, and Wilkerson have met met twice — in February and March — to primarily discuss ways to minimize juvenile offenses.
In the previous meeting, on Wednesday, Precinct 4 Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor joined the committee. His predecessor, John Driver, represented Bell County on the committee.
‘Support just wasn’t there’
“One of the reasons I thought this was the right move for this is although I acknowledge and I sincerely appreciate the vote of confidence ... I don’t believe that it has the support necessary from not only the entities and municipalities surrounding us to go forward with it but also the citizens,” Wilkerson said on Feb. 8. “I’ve been to Fort Hood. I got nothing. I’ve been to Harker Heights. I got nothing. The support just wasn’t there.”
The Herald reported on Feb. 4 that Wilkerson planned to ask the City Council to dissolve the committee during the workshop.
In March 2022, Crime Solutions Committee members talked about how people perceive Killeen when it comes to crime, with Wilkerson asserting that while some residents are apathetic toward crime, it is important to try prevention solutions. He also said that while KPD “is great at what they do,” officers can do little to prevent crime outside of outreach efforts.
“It became almost a kind of competition” with the Killeen Police Department, Wilkerson said on Feb. 8, referencing how representatives offered their own initiatives in response to those he presented.
“I never meant it to be that,” he said. “I don’t believe that policing is a part of getting out in front of crime. It’s not the answer. I don’t want to get too far into this. Maybe Killeen’s just not ready for that.”
Interim Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble attended both committee members this year, presenting statistics on juvenile crime.
‘Focus on safety’
According to the city’s agreement with Bell County, the Crime Solutions Committee “goal” is to “decrease crime in the area, with a focus on safety and quality of life.” To do that, committee members “will seek cooperation with appropriate public agencies, non-governmental organizations and commercial entities on committee projects and activities. As determined by the committee, other participants may join in an advisory role or as needed to implement projects or initiatives.”
On Feb. 8, Councilman Michael Boyd expressed his frustration over the ineffectiveness of the committee.
“This is a Crime Solutions Committee for this city — the first of its kind,” he said. “(Wilkerson) was consistent with these meetings. Our neighboring entities should have aligned behind this, considering we are all affected by the crime in this community.”
The initial motion of direction on Feb. 8 to dissolve the committee failed, 4-3, with Nina Cobb, Boyd, Jessica Gonzalez and Riakos Adams voting against it. Jose Segarra, Wilkerson and Ramon Alvarez voted for dissolution.
The next Crime Solutions Committee meeting is scheduled for April 26, at 4 p.m., at City Hall.
