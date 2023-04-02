Crime Solutions Committee

Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson (standing) addresses the Crime Solutions Committee at Killeen City Hall on Feb. 22.

 File | Herald

Almost two months after Killeen City Council members blocked Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson’s attempt to dissolve the Crime Solutions Committee, they’re scheduled to revisit his request.

That issue is one of three discussion items scheduled for a City Council workshop on Tuesday.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.