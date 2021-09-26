Firefighters and police units from area cities responded to a massive fire near Stillhouse Hollow Lake that sent flames towering high above the treetops in the air shortly after noon Sunday.
“Flames were several hundred feet in the air for quite a while,” said Richard Guy, a local resident who was camping at Stillhouse Hollow Lake during the time of the fire.
“The fire is still smouldering,” he added, saying first responders were still working to completely stamp out the blaze as of 9 p.m. Sunday.
According to local news reports, the fire broke out in Dana Peak Park and spread across 68 acres and threatened local subdivisions before firefighters were able to contain the conflagration.
As of early Sunday evening, no injuries or structure damage had been reported, according to spokespeople for local fire departments.
In addition to firefighters, Guy said he also a helicopter in the area dumping water from the lake onto the fire to help combat the spread.
