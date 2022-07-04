Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke is reiterating that the downtown Killeen property where a government annex would be built through an interlocal agreement between the commissioners and the city is an ill-advised proposition.
“I’m not a fan of going into downtown Killeen for this,” Luedeke said. “If downtown Killeen were centrally located in the city, absolutely, let’s go downtown. But it is not, and it will never be because it sits right on the edge of Fort Hood.”
Luedeke’s comments came just days after a county commissioners meeting on Monday during which they tabled approving the agreement, according to an FME News Service story.
Under the agreement, the city would have a year to raze the former First National Bank building at 507 N. Gray St. and deed the land to Bell County, which would have three years to build the annex.
“I’ve been leading the charge on that,” Killeen City Councilman Jose Segarra said. “There’s a little bit of hesitation on the commissioners’ end, but I hope we can continue that conversation because it’s a win-win for both of us.”
According to the Bell County Appraisal District, the assessed value on the Gray Street site is almost $2 million. Built in 1970, the bank building is about 40,000 square feet on 1.7 acres.
FME News Service reported that commissioners have allocated about $10 million for the project and promised to construct the annex with at least 30,000 square feet. Meanwhile, Killeen officials have set aside $300,000 to demolish the building.
“Somebody mentioned that it’s not a great location, but I think it’s great,” Segarra said. “It’s right in the middle of the downtown area and in the thick of where most people are going to access (county services).”
Luedeke disagreed.
“Most of the population goes to South Killeen,” Luedeke said. “And the population center is south of I-14. And where we’re at now is not convenient for them. It’s hard to get to, and going further north across the tracks is not convenient for people who need to visit my office.”
Luedeke’s current vehicle registration office is on Priest Drive.
“I feel like if I didn’t speak up against it, it would be a disservice to my constituents — the people who put me in office,” he said. “I’m going to do what I think is best to make it convenient for everyone.”
According to FME News Service, commssioners are concerned about the timeline for the annex project. During the meeting on Monday, they said they would be left with “only a year” to complete much of the construction.
“You already know it’s going to cost around $10 million for the county to build downtown, and that is a lot of taxpayer money,” Luedeke said. “In my opinion, I think that money needs to be spent at a better location.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn, FME News Service reported, said commssioners “may need a conversation with the architect” to determine who long the design phase would take and the construction timeline. He said the deadline is August 2024.
County commissioners have the subject on their agenda for Tuesday morning’s meeting, and Segarra said Saturday that he plans to be there for the discussion.
Segarra also said he would be bringing along some members of the downtown community to show their support for the downtown location of the new annex.
In an email forwarded to the Killeen Daily Herald from Edwin Revell, Killeen’s executive director of development services, he said that “the city remains committed to performing the due diligence outlined in the most recent agreement to realize this project.”
Neither Bell County Commissioner John Driver nor Commissioner Bobby Whitson could be reached for comment on the issue.
Revell said that the city has not taken ownership of the North Gray Street property and that Killeen is not obligated to pay taxes on it.
pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460
