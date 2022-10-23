More than a week after the Killeen Daily Herald asked city officials to provide receipts showing how much they spent on a taxpayer-funded trip to Washington, D.C., for an annual conference, the newspaper has not received those records.

The Herald asked for the receipts on Oct. 12 through city spokeswoman Janell Ford after she, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and City Council members Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd, Ken Wilkerson, Jose Segarra, Jessica Gonzalez, Ramon Alvarez and Riakos Adams took the same flight from Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to the nation’s capital for the Association of the United States Army conference on Oct. 9-12.

AUSA 2.jpg

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King (center) stands with Councilwoman Nina Cobb and Councilman Jose Segarra in front of the Capitol building during the annual Association of the United States Army conference in Washington on Oct. 9-11.

