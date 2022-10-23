More than a week after the Killeen Daily Herald asked city officials to provide receipts showing how much they spent on a taxpayer-funded trip to Washington, D.C., for an annual conference, the newspaper has not received those records.
The Herald asked for the receipts on Oct. 12 through city spokeswoman Janell Ford after she, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and City Council members Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd, Ken Wilkerson, Jose Segarra, Jessica Gonzalez, Ramon Alvarez and Riakos Adams took the same flight from Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to the nation’s capital for the Association of the United States Army conference on Oct. 9-12.
The day after the newspaper submitted the request for receipts, it was filed as an open records request under the Texas Public Information Act. The Herald asked the records be delivered by 10 a.m. on Oct. 14 before Ford asked for more time — a week — to answer the request.
“We will not be able to have all this to you by (Oct. 14). We can aim to provide them by next Friday (Oct. 21),” she said in an email.
That didn’t happen.
In a follow-up email, the Herald asked Ford about the status of its request, and she referred the newspaper to the city’s legal department, which did not provide an answer Friday on when the receipts might be provided.
The trip likely cost Killeen taxpayers thousands of dollars, combining airfare, hotel costs and other expenses for a group of nine.
‘Have you no shame?’
Meanwhile, during a Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday, Michael Fornino, through a “citizens petition,” criticized all seven council members for spending those taxpayers’ dollars on their “vacation” and asked them to “resign in disgrace.”
“Have you no shame?,” he said. “Y’all sit before us as feudal lords accountable to none but yourselves. This latest stunt by you all — every single last one of you — has marked a new low for this city and its reputation. Your actions are total perversion of leadership. The course you set this city on at our expense and your personal gains is as shameful as it is disgusting.”
He also said that they are not “appointed by God, despite your claims.”
“For the benefit of the gallery behind me, we have 150,000 citizens in Killeen, 4,000 voters. That’s just a 2.66 percentage. Of the people who are here tonight, that’s less than 1% of that. You don’t have a mandate on anything. This latest stunt with AUSA proves just how out of control you all are. You treat us like peasants or serfs with that sort of behavior. By your actions — and none of you can claim innocence here — you left the city without any elected leadership, despite the city charter. And several of you made it a family vacation at our expense.”
Furthermore, Fornino said, officials could have “accomplished here” what they did in Washington.
Criticizing Cagle
“I guess it would have made too much sense to have a local event, maybe have the local hotels used more than by drug dealers and hookers and might have even seen some use out of the airport for a change,” Fornino continued in his four-minute speech to the council Tuesday. “Our top administrative official’s salary is the price of four modest homes in this city. The previous city that employed this individual fired that person with cause for doing the exact same thing that is being done with this city: No economic development. They had the foresight to terminate the association while you naively hired him.”
Fornino was referring to Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, hired by Killeen council members in November 2019 following his termination “with cause” by Leander council members six months earlier for “a lack of economic development in the city,” the Austin American-Statesman reported.
“The Killeen you think you’re presiding over is not the one we want to live in, okay?” Fornino said. “I’ll end it with this: Resign — all of you — in disgrace. This is just pathetic.”
Visit to Congress
During the trip to Washington, Nash-King and two council members — Segarra and Cobb — met with congressional staffers and others to talk about how they can help address the city’s housing costs, infrastructure deficiencies and property-tax exemptions for veterans.
In past years, the city has sent some members of the council and city staff to the annual AUSA conference in D.C., but the Herald, which writes articles every year on the trip, could not find a another case in recent years where all seven members of the council and the mayor made the journey.
Another difference this year: Congress was not in session at the time Killeen leaders went to D.C. earlier this month. For years, the Killeen government has stressed one of the important parts of the trip is that local leaders are able to meet and talk with members of Congress, But those national politicians, such as Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Roger Williams were not available at the time, leaving the Killeen delegation to meet with their staffers instead.
“Having the opportunity to speak with not only the military officials who lead and make policies that directly affect the soldiers and families who live in our community is priceless,” Nash-King said in a news release sent to the Herald on Oct. 12. “To be able to speak to the chief of staff and legislative directors of the U.S. representatives and senators of our districts and the state of Texas about how they can connect to our representatives on a state level to improve the quality of life for our soldiers and families has tremendous value.”
The Herald asked the other council members why they did not attend the meetings with congressional staffers. Only Wilkerson and Boyd responded by deadline.
‘Incentives the world needs’
“I believe the development of I-14 and the availability of air transport in Killeen are incentives the world needs to know about,” Wilkerson said. “I spent my time learning about the military tech being produced throughout the nation and opening up the idea of considering Killeen as an option for production and distribution. You’d be surprised how many contractors had no idea about the aforementioned advantages Killeen has over their current operation locations. The opportunity to get that many potential job creators for Killeen all in the same room at the same time was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Besides, Wilkerson said, with Congress in recess, he believed his time was best spent elsewhere instead of at the Capitol building.
“Because both the representative and their staff is available here in Texas, and I’ve reached out to them here throughout my time in office. I recently spent time talking to John Carter at the (Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport hangar ribbon-cutting) last month,” he said. “However, none of the principle leaders were even there. I’m not in the business of meeting just for photo opportunities, especially if the actual representative is not available.”
Boyd said he was at scheduled meetings at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
“I understood our representatives would not be available to meet with directly. I am confident our mayor and delegation effectively communicated the challenges we face as a military community.”
According to the AUSA website, “the annual meeting is designed to deliver the Army’s message by highlighting the capabilities of organizations and presenting a wide range of industry products and services. AUSA accomplishes this task throughout the entire event by providing informative and relevant presentations on the state of the Army, panel discussions and seminars on pertinent military and national security subjects, and a variety of valuable networking events.”
AUSA is a national advocacy group for the Army that has chapters across the country, including its largest in the Fort Hood area.
“Topics of the council discussions with leaders included the city of Killeen’s role in Army recruitment, quality-of-life principles, assisting with transitioning soldiers to civilian life/jobs in our community, reimbursement for veteran tax exemptions related to property taxes, medical and mental health care, child care and infrastructure,” according to the release.
City officials met with Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, at his home, as well as with staff members for U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and U.S. Reps. Roger Williams and August Pfluger.
“The first stop on the visit was at ... McConville’s home,” the news release shows. “There, he informed council of a new Army recruitment program and his vision before taking guests on a tour of the historic home where former generals and legendary figures have lived.”
Quality of life
During the opening ceremony at the conference, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth focused on the Army’s motto, “People First,” and addressed the rising costs of housing in communities neighboring military installations, among other concerns, according to the news release.
“Where our soldiers live and work is a fundamental part of the quality of life,” Wormuth said.
Council members also met the first female secretary of the Army following her address.
“Council had the opportunity to attend several panels, including three family forums where senior Army leaders answer questions from military families.
Nash-King called the discussions “so important for us” because of Killeen’s relationship with Fort Hood.
“There are a lot of current updates by key leadership at the conference,” she said. “It is important to know if there is a shortfall in recruitment and a push for community leaders to assist with recruiting efforts to maintain a strong fighting force. You also have the opportunity to speak with the surgeon general on health-care concerns and latest COVID-19 updates.”
Officials also discussed how the veteran tax exemption impacts the city’s $265 million budget.
“City leaders requested implementation of a program, similar to an Impact Aid system,” the news release shows. “Impact Aid is a federal education program that reimburses school districts for the lost revenue and additional costs associated with the presence of nontaxable federal property. Although that matter is addressed on the state level, representatives from their federal offices said they will research and remain in contact with city staff, considering serious conversations with state representatives to assist, possibly with a letter from the federal delegation to the state.”
By the numbers
The average taxable value of a homestead in Killeen was about $158,000 last fiscal year. But that has since increased to $178,761. The most widely used tax exemption in the city, at 57%, is from disabled veterans who qualify for the state-mandated exemptions. That equates to $2.5 billion in exempted property tax value.
And property taxes account for much of the city’s revenue. In fiscal year 2022, the total levy on certified values was almost $54 million, with a tax rate of 70.04 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The adopted tax rate of 62,33 cents for fiscal year 2023 is expected to bring the total levy to $57.3 million.
Depending on disability ratings of 10% to 100%, veterans may receive between $5,000 and $12,000 in tax exemptions on property values, according to the state comptroller’s website.
“The visit to the Capitol was to gain support from legislators for impact aid to assist with a higher quality of life for veterans, soldiers and family members that live near military installations,” Nash-King said in the news release. “What we’re asking them to do is significant in regards to building partnerships and relationships on federal levels and this is a topic that can help all military cities.”
Ford said that Boyd, Cobb and Alvarez brought their spouses and that the city did not cover the costs of the trip for their relatives.
“Spouses are paying their own way,” Ford said in September. “Council members will reimburse the city for all of the spouse’s expenses.”
About the conference
The conference on Oct. 9-12 included more than 700 exhibits and members of the regular Army, Guard, Reserve and civilians and their relatives. Neither representatives from Harker Heights nor Copperas Cove attended the event, officials from those cities said. No Bell County commissioners attended, either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.