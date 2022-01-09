Home builders and city representatives are at odds in Killeen, but a hopeful City Council is seeking to get everyone on the same page through the rescheduling of a joint meeting between the Killeen City Council and local homebuilders.
According to Wallis Meshier, director of planning for the city of Killeen, a review process for the architectural design standards was initiated in response to the passage of House Bill 2439, which restricted Texas cities’ ability to dictate design standards.
Since the bill’s passage in 2020, the city’s planning and zoning committee has been in talks with the local home builders association to develop a set of architectural and design standards that is both appealing for consumers and practical for homebuilders.
To that end, the Planning and Zoning Committee has drafted a set of design standards, which include a “menu” that builders would have to follow — selecting from options such as variably pitched roofing, covered porches, and other architectural details. One of the most notable changes are that “snout houses,” or those for which the garage takes up more than 50% of the street-facing plane, would not be allowed.
These standards were presented to a mostly receptive City Council on Nov. 10, 2021. Notably, Councilwoman Nina Cobb dissented, expressing clear discontent with the concept of such stringent architectural standards during the meeting.
The City Council ultimately deferred action on the item until today, where they expected to meet with the homebuilder’s association.
To their chagrin, however, Tuesday’s City Council meeting was not a formal discussion with the homebuilders, but a standard workshop, where they would provide feedback to a council speaking from the dias.
“This absolutely was a request for a stakeholder meeting; in all fairness, that’s what should be provided to the stakeholder’s community, so I think we need to make sure that’s the action that takes place before we take a vote,” Councilman Michael Boyd said Tuesday. “I think we need to go point-by-point on some of these topics, but that’s not going to be possible with the format we have now.”
Mayor Jose Segarra, speaking after Boyd motioned to pushed back on the City Council’s decision in lieu of a stakeholder meeting with the homebuilder’s association.
“I think, from my perspective — and I appreciate what the council is trying to do — but from my perspective you know we’re bypassing, and we tend to do this quite often and you gotta be aware of that, but we tend to bypass some of the committees that we do put in place like P&Z so what we’re saying ‘we want to meet with the homebuilders, even though they already met with staff and P&Z’ because it seems like we want to be there from the ground up,” he said.
The motion to meet publicly at a date that is yet to be determined passed 6-1 with Councilman Ken Wilkerson in opposition.
Trouble at the starting line
Speaking after the meeting, three individuals representing local homebuilders said they appreciate the gesture, but don’t necessarily expect much to come of the meeting.
“I look forward to the meeting, but I don’t know if we’re going to get anywhere,” said Billy Tucker, a local builder.
During the meeting, the City Council acknowledged the difficulty in coming to a compromise, with Boyd providing an anecdote from his time on the Planning and Zoning Committee.
“I was on P&Z when the homebuilding community came and spoke to us the first time and that was a very productive meeting ... the issue we had was that the homebuilding community was not providing feedback for the P&Z to work with,” he said.
Meshier, speaking in response, said that the homebuilding community was “philosophically opposed” to the ordinance.
