Killeen city staff is asking the public to refrain from the Heritage Oaks Trail due to construction. The 3.5 mile walk should be completed by summer.

 Monique Brand | Herald

The city of Killeen is advising the public to stay away Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail until construction is complete this summer.

According to a news release on Tuesday, city staff is actively constructing the trail in southeast Killeen.

The area is unfinished and has heavy equipment in use making it dangerous to the public, the release said. Pavement, lighting and safety features are being installed.

When completed, the trail will run about 3.5 miles along the southern end of Rosewood Drive and follow Pyrite Drive and Trimmier Creek. It will feature a paved path with benches, lighting and other amenities. The regional trail will also connect to Purser Family Park in Harker Heights.

