Dozens of Killeen city employees on Monday spent at least an hour of their day to clean up parts of the downtown area.
“Volunteers from all 13 departments started at 8 a.m. picking up trash, removing weeds, trimming overgrowth, pressure-washing sidewalks, sanitizing benches, blowing leaves, and doing light gardening,” according to a news release.
The employees worked throughout the day, including those from the Recreation Services Department and the Public Works Department.
The clean-up was led by the city’s downtown revitalization director, Katlin Kizito, and organized by the Development Services Department.
“It’s a chance to show our (residents) and our downtown businesses that not only do we work down here alongside you, we also care about what’s happening in our historic downtown and we care about how it looks,” according to the release. “And we’ll do what it takes until it shows some consistent improvement. This won’t be the last event.”
To aid in the clean-up, officials will tag abandoned cars and trailers for removal from parking lots, use code enforcement sweeps downtown and increase the police presence during night hours to limit trespassing.
The city generally hosts the clean-ups at least once a month.
