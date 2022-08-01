The City of Killeen is encouraging residents to apply to serve on its various boards and commissions.
Volunteer members of Killeen’s boards and commissions have unique duties, memberships, qualifications and terms. Some boards meet regularly while some meet intermittently.
Appointments are made each September for terms beginning Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. Applications not selected remain on file for consideration as vacancies occur.
Board positions include the Arts Commission, Community Development Advisory Committee, Civil Service Commission, Capital Improvement Advisory Committee, Crime Solutions Committee, Killeen Housing Authority, Killeen Sister Cities, Planning and Zoning Commission, Police Academy Advisory Board, Senior Citizens Advisory Board, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two Board, Youth Advisory Commission and Recreation Services Advisory.
According to a release Wednesday, positions for the following boards are most needed:
The Animal Advisory Committee, Heritage Preservation, as well as the Board of Adjustments and Appeals-Airport, Board of Adjustments and Appeals-Construction, Board of Adjustments and Appeals-Fire Prevention, Board of Adjustments and Appeals-Zoning.
A complete list of all boards and commissions with descriptions and a downloadable application are available at KilleenTexas.gov/Boards. Applications may also be obtained at City Hall or by email.
Completed applications are due by Aug. 10 but are accepted year-round in the following ways:
In person: City Hall at 101 North College Street
By mail: City of Killeen, Attn: City Attorney Administrative Assistant
