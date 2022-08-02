Lake Level Hydrilla.jpg

Stillhouse Hollow Lake level was at 82% Monday as large patches of hydrilla are visible. Local Park Ranger Sean Jones says once the lake levels recover, the invasive plants will come back.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Killeen has initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by the City Council, city officials announced in a Tuesday news release.

Stage 1 is outlined as “Mild Water Shortage Conditions” and is defined as:

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.