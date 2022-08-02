Killeen has initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by the City Council, city officials announced in a Tuesday news release.
Killeen has initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by the City Council, city officials announced in a Tuesday news release.
Stage 1 is outlined as “Mild Water Shortage Conditions” and is defined as:
1. Water customers are requested to voluntarily limit the irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8), and Saturdays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9).
2. Water customers are requested to voluntarily limit the irrigation of landscaped areas only between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days.
3. Water customers are requested to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes.
The National Weather Service and local forecasts confirm that July 2022 was the hottest, driest month on record in Central Texas.
For a look at the full Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, please visit the City of Killeen’s website at https://www.killeentexas.gov/322/Water-Conservation. It outlines regulations and restrictions that will help conserve the available water supply and protect the integrity of water supply facilities. A more detailed description of this Plan can be found in the City’s Code of Ordinances, Chapter 30 article 1.
