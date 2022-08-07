Recent questions about the city’s hydrant flushing process and schedule have been asked by residents of Killeen. In an effort to answer those questions, the Herald sent an e-mail to the city’s Communications Director Janell Ford for official answers. Included with that e-mail were photos of a flushing hydrant on Reese Creek Drive.
The Herald was interested to know if the process was a part of the City’s Water and Sewer Utilities Department procedures or if it was something that the local Water Conservation and Improvement District handles.
Residents are concerned that they are under Stage 1 restrictions and this “water river” continues to flow in their neighborhood. Once the water is released it travels east down the bar ditch about 100 feet to an area where it “ponds.” Above the pond, there is a large tin horn which appears to direct overflow from higher locations in the neighborhood to the north of it.
Ford reached out to the water and sewer utilities department and forwarded this response from Director Steve Kana:
“There is an automatic flushing assembly on a fire hydrant at the intersection of Reese Creek Road and American West Drive. This location is at one of the dead ends in the water distribution system. City staff pay special attention to dead ends due to the water not continually flowing through dead ends. With the water not flowing through dead ends, the water can begin to lose its chlorine residual, especially during the heat of summer. Flushing of water at dead ends is used to get fresh water into the dead-end area. The dead end at this location requires a lot of flushing to keep the chlorine residuals within State mandated levels. Our top priority is ensuring that we are providing quality water to our residents and flushing our system plays a huge role in doing that. When temperatures begin to cool down, the flushing schedule at this location, will be greatly reduced.”
The information does indicate that city officials are aware of the issue and seem to be overseeing the problem at Reese Creek and American West Drive.
However, several other instances of hydrants at other locations with running water flushing down the street at various times and on various days were found.
One post on social media said, “Can anyone tell me what it means if they are ... draining the fire hydrant? This is in the Saegert elementary school neighborhood.”
In a letter to the editor, published July 31, resident Wayne Duncan referred to a location on the south end of W. S. Young Drive.
Residents in the city have asked questions about why this water cannot be recycled or re-routed for use on landscape, for irrigation or collected for any of a number of uses as non-potable water.
According to the TCEQ website, all dead-end mains must be flushed at monthly intervals. Dead-end lines and other mains are flushed as needed if water quality complaints are received from water customers or if disinfectant residuals fall below acceptable levels.
