Residents in southwest Killeen will soon be receiving a new bus route — or perhaps an old one.
“Some years ago, we lost the southwest route,” Councilman Rick Williams said. “There are now lots of people in that area that have only one or no vehicle that no longer have access to public transportation.”
Williams approached the Hill Country Transit District recently in an effort to reestablish a HOP bus route through the city. He said that public transportation is a public service that fall on the city to provide.
Currently, the HOP, a regional ridership provider, services Killeen and surrounding areas. The HOP is largely subsidized through city, state and federal grants, and ridership fees only make up a fraction of its cost, Williams said.
The HOP has an extensive history with Killeen, having serviced the area for over 30y years, but it has run into financial trouble as federal and state match funds have subsided, along with city support.
In 2019, Killeen offered $120,000 to support the HOP, which Urban Operations Director Darrell Burtner said at the time would force the HOP to reduce its service to a single route. Currently, Killeen has two routes, but every year brings the possibility that the HOP may exit Killeen.
“I hate the thought of it going away because I feel for those passengers that need it. I mean, how are they going to get to the doctor, to the grocery store, to the mall ... wherever they’re going? We want to provide the service. But it’s the cities that provide the local funding ... and it’s the local funding that determines what the service is going to be,” Burtner said during a 2019 interview.
This year, the city received $29.1 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, And just two weeks ago, the City Council approved the use of $1.1 million in funding to help establish and maintain a new route that, according to Williams, will likely be in the southwest area of Killeen.
“I sit as a board member of Hill Country Transit and I saw this ARPA funding as an opportunity,” Williams said.
Williams’ hope is that ridership will become established enough by 2024 to “defray the cost of matching funds.”
“At some point, the city will need to contribute,” he said. “We’ve paid nothing for the last two years and at some point you have to make the decision to accept the responsibility of public transportation.”
Public transportation is important because, for many, it is the only reliable method of transportation they have, Williams said.
“There are a lot of people out there with a single vehicle or no vehicle at all,” Williams said. “This is a way to serve them and get them were they need to go.”
Williams acknowledged the difficulty of the situation.
In his extensive interview with the Herald in 2019, Burtner mentioned what would come to be known as an “inverse funding model.” At the time, Burtner said that the city recognized the money being made by the HOP, and decided to use that increase in revenue to help defray the cost of tickets in a manner totally opposite to most cities. In most cities, the cost of running a public transit service falls to local governments, which often pick up as much as 32% of the cost.
The dilemma before the city, Williams explained, is that the city doesn’t typically seem to have the money to fund the HOP to the extent that it would need to provide the level of service that the city would prefer. However, if the HOP increases ticket prices to $2 or more, it would actively work against the lower economic group it is designed for.
“It’s a tricky situation, but we’re hoping that we’ll be able to establish a ridership large enough to offset the cost and help secure that other funding,” Williams said.
The future of public transit is still very much uncertain, as the city lacks the public infrastructure that large cities have.
“Hopefully, in about 10, 20, 30 years, we’ll be able to start looking at connecting Copperas Cove and Killeen, and establish a line to Belton or Temple,” Williams said. “But we’ve got a lot of work to do to get to that point.”
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.