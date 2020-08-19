City hires consulting firm to look at wrecks at Rosewood intersection

The city of Killeen has hired outside help to find a way to make one intersection safer.
City spokesperson Hilary Shine confirmed Wednesday that the city has hired an outside consultant to study the intersection of Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway, which reportedly has a disproportionate number of accidents.
“We have hired Kimley Horn and Associates to study the intersection,” she said. “Study will be completed by September 7. The consultant is collecting traffic and crash data and performing analysis. The study report will include findings and potential recommendations.”
Central Texas Expressway is the access road for Interstate 14.
The Killeen Police Department has also expressed concern about the Rosewood intersection.
“The Killeen Police Department is concerned about the number of crashes that occur at the intersection of Rosewood and Central Texas Expressway,” KPD Patrol Commander Tony McDaniel said in a statement. “There have been several crashes there, but the crashes have not occurred due the layout of the intersection. We find that the vast majority of the crashes occur due to the disregard of the traffic control devices.
“KPD has increased efforts at this location to deter traffic control device infractions such as, running red light, turning from the wrong lane and failure to yield right of way turning left,” McDaniel said. “The Killeen Police Department asks the public to avoid distractions inside the vehicle, pay attention and obey traffic laws to prevent crashes.”
