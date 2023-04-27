Over 200 people helped the City of Killeen launch its annual Celebrate Killeen Fest Thursday evening.
During her opening statement for the festival, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King thanked all the behind the scenes staff that coordinated the event, as well as Fort Hood and the small businesses for all of their support.
There were more than 100 different vendors and food trucks set up to serve festival-goers. Some vendors offered clothing, arts and crafts, toys, raffles and even select items for customers 21 and up.
The event featured a variety of fun rides ranging from trackless trains to mini roller coasters and an inflatable obstacle course for children.
One attendee, Nicole Moore, said she has come to the festival before and plans to keep coming.
“They are doing a really good job. It’s exciting. I see that a lot of people took their time to set this up,” Moore said.
Multiple performances were offered throughout the event from the 1st Calvary Division Band, local singer Jershika Maple, and even a hypnotist.
An organization called Comunidad Nuestras Raices also had groups from ages 6 to 10 and 11 to adult perform various levels of folklorico dances for attendees. This was the first time the organization performed at Celebrate Killeen.
“I think our dancers were really excited to perform,” said organization leader Ruby Novoa, “It’s getting easier and easier for them to perform in front of people they don’t know, and I could tell they were excited to put on a show.”
Celebrate Killeen is a family friendly event that residents of all ages can look forward to.
“Its a great event,” said festival-goer Ronnae Box, “I am an avid supporter of the City of Killeen. I have been attending this event for three or four years.”
Box said she intends to come back and enjoy more of the festivities on Saturday.
The festival will continue Friday and Saturday at Santa Fe Plaza on East Avenue D in downtown Killeen. Friday’s hours will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday’s hours will go from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Here’s a brief overview of each day’s entertainment and events:
- David “Big Eazy” Johnson as emcee
- Performances: Ray Mynarcik (local singer), Melinda Adams (country rock artist) Elijah Zane (Blues Band)
- Highlight: KTX Poetry Showcase featuring Kas Poetess, Jack of Hearts, Courtney Rose and Joe Brundidge
- Mr. Redd Daundadawg as emcee
- Car show competition: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Step Show competition: 4-6 p.m.
- Cultural Acts: All Day
- Performances: Lara Latin band and African musician Bolton Sserunjogi
- Highlight: YelloPain (International Hip Hop artist) at 8:45 p.m.
