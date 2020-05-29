The City of Killeen had no water quality violations in the 2019, according to a news release from the city.
Extensive monitoring and testing of the city’s water system is performed throughout the year to confirm its compliance with federal and state regulations, according to the release. Tests measure levels of chemical and biological contaminants to ensure that Killeen’s water is safe to drink.
While drinking water may be reasonably expected to contain small amounts of some contaminants, measurements are established to determine whether a health risk exists. The report details all measured contaminants with minimum, maximum and average levels. Killeen’s water met or exceeded all standards in 2019.
Belton Lake is the source of Killeen’s water. Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 treats the water from the lake then provides it to the city of Killeen to provide to its customers, who are residents and businesses within the city, the news release said.
Water quality can be compromised by natural and manmade causes, so it is important that daily precautions are taken. Common causes of water pollution include not cleaning up pet waste, over-fertilizing yards, allowing auto leaks to persist and illegally disposing of substances like paint, oils and chemicals. Proper cleaning and disposal of these substances can help protect the city’s drinking water, according to the release.
The 2019 Consumer Confidence Report is being distributed in June water bills and is currently available online at KilleenTexas.gov/Water.
