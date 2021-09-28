The City of Killeen has invited the public to take part in a Community Walk Against Domestic Violence on Saturday.
The Killeen Police Department will be joined by Mayor Jose Segarra and members of the City Council during the event, which will take place at Lions Club Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Segarra is expected to present a proclamation to help bring awareness and offer support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.
The event will consist of a 1-mile education walk, along with food and music. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple or a fun costume to show their support.
The Killeen Fire Department, Families in Crisis, Fort Hood’s Victim Advocacy Program, and more community partners are expected to join the event.
