Charles Kimble

Charles Kimble takes a phone call in his office at the Killeen Police Department in this undated photo. After retiring in January, he became interim chief the following month, agreeing to remain in that position for 12 weeks while city officials find his replacement.

 File | Herald

Two days after Killeen City Council members discussed police chief candidates in executive session, it appears officials are narrowing their choices to a finalist.

“There will be a community member interview panel that council is putting together made up of citizens,” Jose Segarra, the at-large council member and former mayor, said in an email. “Each council (member) will give the city manager’s office the name of one person.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.