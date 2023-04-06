Two days after Killeen City Council members discussed police chief candidates in executive session, it appears officials are narrowing their choices to a finalist.
“There will be a community member interview panel that council is putting together made up of citizens,” Jose Segarra, the at-large council member and former mayor, said in an email. “Each council (member) will give the city manager’s office the name of one person.”
City Manager Kent Cagle did not return messages seeking comment.
“The city will send out the dates and time so that the media and public can be aware of it,” Segarra said. “And they are also coordinating a public reception to meet the finalist. They will be the ones to release that information.”
City spokeswoman Janell Ford said that officials “will be sending a press release with full details soon” but answered no questions about how many candidates submitted applications to search firm Public Sector Search & Consulting of California. The application period opened on Feb. 15 and closed a month later.
Representatives from that company, contracted by the city for $49,500, did not return a message seeking comment.
“I can tell you this much: The consultant reached out to me when they came on board about what I think we should have for a police chief,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “It’s all about community engagement. It’s about making sure that we put policies in place and we follow those policies to stay engaged with patrol officers at the lowest rank. It’s also to make sure the community is informed about what’s going on in our city, and most importantly, transparency.”
She said she could not say how many candidates applied to succeed Charles Kimble, the former Killeen police chief who has also been working as the interim chief while the city tries to find his replacement.
On Nov. 29, 2022, more than five years after he was hired, Kimble, 53, announced his intention to retire from the city of Killeen, effective Jan. 27. Through a Texas Public Information Act request, the Herald obtained the “temporary employee agreement” for Kimble that allows him to remain interim chief for 12 weeks. It was signed on Jan. 18.
“This agreement shall become effective on (Feb. 13) and shall continue for a period of not more than 12 weeks unless otherwise agreed upon by both parties,” according to the agreement. “City agrees to pay (Kimble) ... $6,560.66 per two-week pay period payable in installments at the same time that city executive employees are paid, commencing on the effective date of this agreement.”
On its website, Public Sector Search described the kind of candidate Killeen officials seek.
“Killeen is seeking a proven leader capable of building on the work completed under Chief Charles Kimble’s leadership. The next chief of police must work hard to develop trusting relationships in the community while simultaneously building a strong police leadership team. The next chief will be a strong leader who takes a data-driven approach to crime and will develop strategies and solutions supported by 21st-century policing principles and practices.”
With 262 officers, the Killeen Police Department has a $38 million budget.
“The chief will need to continue with innovation and progressive practices consistent with police departments that have experienced reforms,” according to the Public Sector Search job posting. “The successful candidate will have at least (10) years of increasingly responsible command and supervisory experience in municipal law enforcement, including five years of administrative responsibility. Advanced executive training is a plus. The salary range for this at-will position is very competitive for the market and region.”
During the public-comment period at a City Council workshop on Tuesday, Gabriel Montalvo, who is running for a council seat in the May 6 election, told council members “it’s time” to hire a successor.
“Crime is the No. 1 issue facing the city of Killeen,” he said. “I believe that the next police chief that we hire has to truly be someone of integrity. We need to hire a police chief urgently ... that is community-focused, community-policing focused, and serious about reducing crime that disproportionately affects the north side of Killeen.”
Montalvo is running against District 1 incumbent Jessica Gonzalez.
“I live and work in District 1,” he said. “I grew up in District 1. My business is in District 1. We need to make reducing crime a top priority. It’s been about three months. It’s time. We want to live in a safe Killeen. No one ever wants to come to Killeen. Everyone always wants to come to Harker Heights.”
In an email, Councilwoman Nina Cobb did not say how many candidates submitted applications, but did say the city will be transparent in the process.
“We will be fair and offer many transparent options to ensure the best choice for the city of Killeen.”
The other council members — Michael Boyd, Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, Jessica Gonzalez, Ramon Alvarez and Riakos Adams — did not respond to the same questions about the search process and how many candidates applied for the position.
Kimble’s annual salary, when he was hired in August 2017, was $129,726.27. On his retirement day, the city owed him more than $43,000 in a supplemental payout for unused sick leave and vacation days.
City Council members in August 2017 unanimously confirmed Kimble’s appointment by then-City Manager Ron Olson. Prior to coming to Killeen, Kimble was in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he spent five years as assistant police chief.
On Jan. 12, about 300 people attended Kimble’s retirement ceremony at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
