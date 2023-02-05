City leaders in the Killeen-Fort Hood area say they were pleased with how prepared residents and city staff were during the latest winter event, this time an ice storm courtesy of Winter Storm Mara — the name given to last week’s winter event.
Ice began to accumulate Monday evening, already wreaking havoc on the roadways and causing multiple accidents. By Tuesday, the interstates, highways and many streets in the local cities had a glossy sheen of ice.
In all, city leaders say their cities were prepared.
Killeen
In Killeen, city spokeswoman Janell Ford said members of city staff were “proactive” from the beginning and “flexible” throughout the winter event.
“Discussions are held prior to and leading up to emergency events and constant communication was made throughout each day with staff, citizens, community partners and all of our own City of Killeen employees to make the best decisions to ensure our residents are safe, as that’s our top priority,” Ford said.
In terms of how the city responded to the storm, Ford credited the efforts of those who work in the city’s departments.
“All City Staff went above and beyond, as always,” she said. “Whether crews were out on the roadways assisting with traffic and doing repairs, or staff was working behind the scenes coordinating warming center efforts or making sure the community was informed, there was true teamwork all around.”
In partnership with the city, the Moss Rose Community Center in north Killeen opened at noon Monday and remained open through Thursday to provide temporary relief from the cold. The warming center was also open Friday night.
According to Ford, 92 residents used the center between Monday and Thursday, although not all stayed overnight.
Though the center is not equipped to for full services, cots were available.
Jim Kubinski, Killeen’s fire chief; Peter Perez, director of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management; and City Manager Kent Cagle decide when to open warming centers based on several factors, including on National Weather Service data — namely when temperatures are expected to drop to near or below freezing.
Ford said from her perspective, she appreciated area residents heeding the warnings.
“With each weather event, our residents are becoming more aware, alert and prepared and we’re thankful for this,” Ford said. “We can’t control Mother Nature, but we can be proactive, be prepared and respond accordingly.”
Killeen Police Department
From 9 a.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Friday, the Killeen Police Department responded to 116 calls for traffic accidents, according to department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
The department as a whole worked together to keep residents up to date on road conditions.
“Like in the past, we used our social media resources to let the community know about the road conditions or any road closures,” Miramontez said. “Even though you saw Officers Bascom and Kinsey in the live videos, other officers were out canvassing the city providing those road condition updates for our social media. Overall, it was a team effort.”
Many of the department’s Facebook posts had tens of thousands of views, hundreds of reactions and hundreds of shares throughout the week.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights, Jerry Bark, assistant city manager, said the police department and city was better prepared for this year’s storm.
“All city departments worked well to address the needs of the citizens (and) the Police Department had a plan in place to assist essential personnel with transportation to and from work, if needed,” Bark said via email Thursday.
For future such weather events, Bark said the city recommends remaining as prepared as possible.
“Preparedness includes having access to nonperishable food items, bottled water, blankets, and first aid kits,” he said. “Continue to keep with the maintenance on vehicles and home heater system to ensure those items will function properly during critical times.”
Bark also recommended that residents get connected with local government communication systems, such as Facebook and email, to receive information in a more timely manner.
Harker Heights Police and Fire Departments
From the police department’s perspective, Bark said the department responded to 15 traffic accidents and two disabled vehicles from 5 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Thursday.
According to Lawrence Stewart, the police department’s spokesman, the telecommunicators, traffic section and patrol division collectively did a great job during the storm.
For the fire department, according to Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims, firefighters responded to a number of calls between Tuesday and Thursday, including nine calls for arcing power lines.
As the ice from three days of sleet, snow and freezing rain began to melt Thursday morning, electricity provider Oncor reported that 4,000 customers in southeast Killeen and Harker Heights were without power following heavy rain overnight Wednesday.
Steady rains drenched already-saturated tree limbs, causing sagging and broken limbs in neighborhoods across the area — as well as contributing to downed power lines.
Sims said that from his perspective, the residents of the city were more prepared this time around.
“I believe this having occurred now three years in a row, our citizens did a great job in being prepared and staying off of the roads thus lessening their potential for injury or incident,” he said.
Decisions by school leaders to cancel classes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday also helped keep the roads clear. Fort Hood canceled work for soldiers and Army civilians Tuesday and Wednesday.
In 2021, Winter Storm Uri ravaged all of Texas, while in 2022, Winter Storm Landon also wreaked havoc for a few days.
Copperas Cove
For Copperas Cove, preparations for the storm began before the storm hit in full.
“The Street Dept. was prepared and began operations as early as Tuesday morning at 4 am, evaluating known bad areas, applying a sand/gravel aggregate, and barricades to block off streets were necessary,” said Kevin Keller, city spokesman. “Crews continued to monitor, evaluate, and respond to situations throughout the week.”
City offices closed at noon Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday. They reopened at normal time on Thursday.
“Crews have since been hard at work on Thursday and Friday making up for lost time and ensuring all residential and commercial collections are finished,” Keller said.
Keller and city staff specifically recognized the hard work of the employees of the Public Works and public safety departments.
“While many (departments) are closed during severe weather, these (departments) do not,” Keller said. “The dedicated men and women in these two (departments) work around the clock to keep our City running, even through the most frigid of temperatures, and we are thankful for their service to the community.”
Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments
Lt. Krystal Baker, spokeswoman for the Copperas Cove Police Department, said Thursday that officers responded to five calls of traffic accidents between Monday and Thursday, but officers happened upon countless other people who had slid off the road.
Overall, Baker said the department worked well together to continue providing service to those who needed it.
“Our officers, as well as our dispatchers, did a great job not only getting themselves to work safely despite poor travel conditions, but also safely navigating the icy roads while answering those calls for service and responding to other emergencies,” she said.
For the fire department, Interim Cove Fire Chief Gary Young said firefighters and EMS personnel responded to a total of 39 calls between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, though not all were weather-related.
“Working as a team, all of our firefighters stood solid and provided high quality services to our citizens,” Young said.
During the course of the week, Young said he felt as though the city was prepared.
“Based upon what we saw, very few citizens were out and about during the most critical times, which reflected in our call volume, which was comparatively low,” Young said. “Our community leaders were proactive in delayed openings and closures of county and city offices as well as schools.”
School closures
During the week, school districts began announcing closures on Monday. Schools in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Belton ISDs were closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the weather.
On Thursday, as much of the ice began to melt, Killeen ISD remained closed, while Copperas Cove ISD and others opened on a delayed time frame.
As with Killeen ISD, classes at Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Central Texas College were canceled Tuesday through Thursday.
