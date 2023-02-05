City leaders in the Killeen-Fort Hood area say they were pleased with how prepared residents and city staff were during the latest winter event, this time an ice storm courtesy of Winter Storm Mara — the name given to last week’s winter event.

Ice began to accumulate Monday evening, already wreaking havoc on the roadways and causing multiple accidents. By Tuesday, the interstates, highways and many streets in the local cities had a glossy sheen of ice.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.