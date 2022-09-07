Six days after it issued a boil-water notice for parts of West Jasper Drive and Stephen Drive, Killeen has lifted the order.
“Due to a break in the water line, water crews isolated the water main,” according to a news release. “Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning with results showing that no contamination occurred.”
