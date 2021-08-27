As a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan, the city of Killeen is lowering all flags (United States, Texas and Killeen flags) to half-staff from Friday until sunset on Monday, according to a city news release.
National Public Radio has reported at least 13 U.S. service members were killed and 169 Afghans, as well as more than 100 wounded.
“On behalf of the City of Killeen, our deepest condolences go out to the men and women who serve this great nation, as well as their families,” Mayor Jose Segarra said in the release. “The tragedy in Kabul is intensely felt by this city, with passionate roots in the military, and too many people here who have seen and know all too well the toll this kind of attack has on a community like ours.”
President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff at the White House, as well as all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all federal naval vessels.
