LOCAL GOVERNMENT

City Manager Kent Cagle on Tuesday presented the proposed 2024 budget to Killeen City Council members, highlighting a number of potential changes to the budget from last year.

The total expenditures for the proposed 2024 general fund budget is $120,329,340, a 6.5% increase from last year’s proposed $112,895,420.

0
0
0
0
1

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Killeen (perhaps one might say THUGVILLE) overlords will discover as taxes INCREASE, residents will flee.

...

Residents will flee to safer, saner cities, rather than allow greedy overlords to rip them off.

...

The economy will recover, maybe by 2030.

...

KILLeen has many problems, especially raging, violent crime!

...

Go ahead, raise the taxes from your serfs, oh great, all powerful overlords of KILLeen.

...

It'll only make matters worse.

...

You're already taxing the poor suckers to the poorhouse.

...

Raise their taxes, a few will sell their homes, if unsuspecting rubes can be found.

...

Crappy roads, not enough police officers, yet you're tough on traffic tickets, garbage fees, water fees, possible road mile fees, outrageous sales tax ripoffs, etc...

....

As Mr. T was fond of saying, "I pity the fool! Mr. T ain't got no time for jibber jabber!"

...

[innocent][innocent][rolleyes][rolleyes][whistling][whistling]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.