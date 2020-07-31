Following the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget presentation on Tuesday, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has offered input on the presentation he, along with Director of Finance Jonathan Locke, presented to both Killeen residents and city employees at City Hall.
“I thought it went well,” Cagle said by email on Thursday.
Budget adoption is scheduled Sept. 8. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept 30, 2021.
The meeting was initially called for by City Councilman Gregory Johnson, who has expressed concerns with both Cagle’s handling of the budget situation as well as his constituents being fully informed and updated on budget issues.
Nineteen residents attended Tuesday’s meeting, which can also be viewed on the city’s website.
“The audience was engaged and the thoughts they offered were similar to budget public hearings I’ve witnessed during my career,” Cagle said about the meeting.
During the presentation, attendees were able to ask questions during the coverage of each specific budget item, rather than waiting until the presentation was over.
“I thought the structure worked well,” Cagle said of this arrangement.
Although Johnson called for this meeting, he did not attend earlier meetings Cagle had hosted July 1 and 2 with other council members to discuss the proposed budget’s specifics. He was the only council member to not attend one of those meetings, according to the city.
“Council members can participate in whatever way they choose,” Cagle said regarding Johnson not attending the earlier meeting, adding that any such future presentations will also be at the behest of the council. “Staff will support the Council’s direction.”
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King noted that Cagle had numerous city employees on hand to help clarify the issues that were discussed for residents.
“Our city manager goes beyond, not just for the city council but for the residents, to ensure they had the nuts and bolts of the subject,” Nash-King said Thursday, adding that she appreciates Cagle’s open door policy for all residents.
Johnson did not respond to multiple attempts for comment on this story.
Attempts to contact other council members by email Thursday were unsuccessful as of press time.
Tuesday’s budget presentation is archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. The entire 423-page budget document is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Budget.
A budget public hearing is scheduled at the Aug. 4 City Council meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall. A tax rate public hearing is scheduled at the Aug. 18 City Council meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.