Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle announced on Friday his intent to appoint Tony McIlwain as executive director of planning and development services. McIlwain has been interim director since November.
The appointment will be discussed at the March 3 Killeen City Council workshop and considered for confirmation at the council's March 10 meeting. According to a press release, the city charter requires council approval of department head appointments.
“In a growing city like Killeen, Tony’s experience, wisdom and steady leadership will be a tremendous asset,” said Cagle of his selection. “I look forward to working with him to help Killeen continue to grow and prosper.”
McIlwain was hired initially as city planner in 2008. He was promoted to assistant director of planning in 2018.
His prior experience includes planner positions in Naples, Florida, and Houston.
McIlwain holds a Master of Science in Planning from Florida State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Affairs from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
He is a Certified Planner and Certified Floodplain Manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.