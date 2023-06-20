The Killeen government is preparing to dig in for an extended legal battle over its controversial decriminalized marijuana law with expenses for attorneys that “will exceed $50,000,” according to city documents.
The issue came up at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting, when the city staff asked the City Council to ratify an agreement between the city and Sheils Winnubst PC, a Dallas-area law firm that is representing Killeen in a lawsuit filed by the Bell County government.
Councilman Joseph Solomon wanted to go on the record.
“I’m concerned,” Solomon said. “I realize we got ourselves into this and we didn’t have to. And, we don’t know how much more than $50,000 it will be.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King advised council was not voting on approving that item during the workshop meeting.
City Manager Kent Cagle advised council that any item could be removed from the Consent Agenda for the next meeting when council will actually vote to approve the expense.
Solomon asked council to separate this item from the Consent Agenda for the next council meeting.
The agreement between the city and the law firm was signed in February by Cagle and Philip Kingston, the main attorney from the firm that is representing the city in its battle against Bell County.
Kingston, a former Dallas city councilman, is being paid at a rate of $450 per hour during “any period of time in which our attention is focused on your case,” according to the agreement.
The lawsuit has caused friction between the two local governments, which often work closely together on a variety of projects.
“We’re discussing ... whether or not the county ought to bring a suit against one of our own cities,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson said at a Bell County Commission meeting in late December. “That’s a shame. We shouldn’t have to do this.” Later in that meeting, Whitson and the other commissioners voted 5-0 to file suit against Killeen.
The lawsuit stems from Killeen’s decriminalized marijuana ordinance.
KPD stopped making arrests in cases solely involving misdemeanor marijuana possession in November after local voters approved Proposition A by a margin of 69% to 31%.
Arguing it violates state law and prevents police officers from doing their jobs, the lawsuit was spearheaded by Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols and District Attorney Henry Garza.
The lawyers are doing most of the fighting in the courtroom.
Judge Rick Morris ruled in Bell County’s favor on May 25, when the judge denied the city’s “pleas to jurisdiction” that would have stopped the lawsuit in its tracks. That same day, the City of Killeen filed an appeal with the Third Court of Appeals in Austin.
“It basically means that the case is put on pause,” said Nichols, whose office filed a civil lawsuit against the city on April 11.
That “pause” could last up to eight months, officials said.
“There are some questions that the City of Killeen wants the court of appeals to answer before we can go any further in district court.” Nichols said. “This isn’t atypical in a civil case. It is among the different tactics that are used in civil cases, so we were expecting an interlocutory appeal depending on how the judge ruled.”
Kingston accused the Bell County officials of playing politics and defended the appeal.
“A city is only subject to injunctions in narrow circumstances not present here, and it’s still impossible to describe what the county’s interest is other than politics,” he said. “An immediate challenge to jurisdiction saves all parties money because it stays (halts) the trial proceedings until it is determined whether the court has authority to even decide the case. It would be a waste to taxpayers to fund a case where the final ruling could just be thrown out.”
Meanwhile, taxpayers in Bell County, especially Killeen, are on the hook to pay for it all. The lawsuit is costing taxpayer money on both ends, since paid lawyers are representing both the city and Bell County.
As of late May, Kingston’s office has charged the city about $4,480, city officials confirmed at that time. Questions about the total bills on Tuesday were not immediately answered by the city.
However, one thing is clear: the bills are mounting up.
“To continue to defend the lawsuit, legal expenses will exceed $50,000,” according to the presentation the city gave to council Tuesday night. Typically, the City Council has to approve city expenses of $50,000 or more.
On the county side, no outside lawyers have been hired, according to Whitson earlier this year, who has been following the case closely.
He said the lawyers representing Bell County and the state are employees with the Bell County Attorney’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office. So, they are getting paid their regular salary while working on this case and the many other cases they handle, Whitson said.
And while Killeen residents voted 16,886 to 7,424 in favor of the new city law in November, all the city’s taxpayers will be paying a portion of the city’s effort to defend the new law from the lawsuit attempting to take it down.
Killeen has a population of about 156,000.
At the state level, two Texas bills that would’ve decriminalized marijuana and expanded medical marijuana access to tens of thousands died in the Senate in late May following Republican leadership’s refusal to bring either to the floor for discussion, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Killeen’s city decriminalization law is limited to misdemeanor possession (4 ounces or less) and is not related to medical marijuana.
