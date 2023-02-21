Officials with Killeen’s second annual “Motown in Downtown” event announced the entertainment lineup Tuesday.
The event, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, will be held on East Avenue D at the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Killeen.
According to a city news release, this year the event will feature seven acts who will take the stage beginning at 4:15 p.m.
First up is Groove Knight, considered one of the best classic Motown groups in Texas, the group boasts a fabulous funky horn section, according to organizers.
“Collectively, the musicians in Groove Knight have been entertaining audiences for more than two decades, performing for countless events from major cruise lines, festivals, live radio and TV,” the release said.
Royce Montgomery, who performed at last year’s event, will be back on stage at Motown. Montgomery has spent years entertaining professionally including a lengthy stint at various theaters in Branson, Missouri. He was a regular cast member at the Ozark Jubilee Theatre, and he’s made guest appearances at The Bob Nichols Theater and The Charlie Pride Theater.
The other entertainers include:
Neidra Lemon is considered a local trailblazer in the hip hop dance community and is the owner of Freestyle Dance Studio in Killeen. She is a professional dancer and choreographer who has had the opportunity to dance and work with various celebrity music artist such as Keke Palmer, Wale, Kamayiah and many more.
Also at Motown will be Sandra Hawkins — aka “Black Diamond” — an internationally acclaimed, award winning Gospel recording artist and celebrity impersonator who is soon to perform and receive the 2023 “Gospel Trailblazer Award” from the world-renowned Gospel artist, Shirley Caesar & Dorothy Norwood in Dallas in June.
Lady SongBird Jinda is an international vocalist, songwriter in R&B, Jazz, Soul and Funk. She has as worked with the late Ollie Woodson of The Temptations and participated in a huge production called Motown Review in Houston.
Richard Hegens Jr. is a local professional jazz, gospel and old school flautist. His style of flute playing has been influenced by the late Anthony Thompson, Hubert Laws, Herbie Mann and the first African American female flautist, Bobbi Humphrey. Hegens has played with various well-known artists like Kyle Turner, Michael Ward, Vanessa Bell-Armstrong, and Pastor Wess Morgan.
Stretch Musik Band is one of the region’s top party style bands that feature cover music from the classics, Top-40 hits and more.
It will be a funk-filled celebration of great soul music, showcasing some of Central Texas’ finest entertainers. It will also feature a car show, a best dressed competition, food truck, craft vendors, live entertainment and more. It will be an opportunity for family fun and supporting local downtown businesses.
The event is held outdoors and everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
For more information on Motown in Downtown or other upcoming Downtown Events, visit the website at killeentexas.gov/DowntownEvents or contact Levallois Hamilton, Community Engagement Coordinator, at 254-501-7758.
