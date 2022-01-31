The Killeen City Council has narrowed its search for a municipal judge to replace sitting Judge Mark Kimball, who has worked with the city since 2014, to just six out of a total pool of 24 applicants.
Since the deadline to submit an application closed on Jan. 17, the city has narrowed the pool of 24 applicants with three reserve applicants, Mayor Jose Segarra said Monday.
The position pays $120,000 to $135,000 annually.
“What’s next is that we’ll need to sit down with the applicants,” Segarra said. “We’ll probably make it an all day thing.”
It is unlikely that individual interviews will be made public.
Candidates were solicited using the Texas Municipal League, the Texas District and County Attorney’s Association, the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer’s Association, the Texas Municipal Court Education Center, the Texas County Clerk Association, Indeed, the State Bar of Texas and the city’s own website.
Candidates are required to hold, at minimum, a juris doctorate from an accredited university of law, five years of experience as an attorney and at least two years of experience practicing law in Texas. Because Killeen is a county court of record, requirements for employment are more stringent than usual.
In general, municipal judges are responsible for presiding over the Killeen Court of Record, including class C misdemeanors, city ordinance violations, class C juvenile cases and holds limited civil jurisdiction.
Municipal judges for the city of Killeen are contracted for four year periods and must live within the city limits during their tenure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.