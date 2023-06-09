Update: On Friday morning, Tony Estes, a local resident who lives near Reece Creek, said he tested the water in his well, and the test came back positive for bacteria, Estes said.
He said he is planning to let the city know of the test result. This article will be updated as it develops.
According to a form Killeen officials filed with the state, no fish were killed after an estimated 245,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Reece Creek, a tributary of the Lampasas River.
City officials, along with a construction company hired by the city, completed the work to stop the sewage leak and reported the actions taken to “mitigate adverse effects” to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Wednesday.
According to a disclosure form required by the TCEQ, city officials indicated no fish were killed — a claim that goes against what property owners who live near the creek in southwest Killeen say.
There is a place on the form to report “Fish Kill,” to which the City answered “No.”
A Herald reporter who visited the spill site late Wednesday after it had been cleaned up did not see any dead fish or other wildlife, and the water in the trickling creek was mostly clear.
According to the report, field measurements and laboratory samples were taken by city officials.
The city used six vacuum trucks to pull over 240 loads of sewage from Lift Station No. 22, to significantly decrease the amount of sewage leaking from the broken force main at Lift Station No. 20, where the leak was located, according to the report. The construction company, Gatesville-based TTG Utilities, worked over 36 hours, beginning Monday, until the broken sewer pipe was repaired.
Additionally, the city listed actions that will be taken to correct the problem and prevent recurrence. Following discovery of the problem, the city notified Emergency Management Department, Bell County Emergency Management Department and TCEQ.
The form also states that the Killeen Public Works and the Water & Sewer staff will continue work on methods and procedures to prevent this from happening in the future.
Another response recorded on the report is a box to describe “Potential danger to human health and safety or the environment.”
The city responded with one word. “Unknown.”
According to residents on Reece Creek, they know the danger.
“(The) water is starting to clear because all of the waste that didn’t wash through is settling to the bed of the creek,” said local retiree Michael White, who lives near the creek. He said there are massive insect infestations due to the debris which washed out of the pipe. White is located approximately four miles from the site of the leak and he has termed it an “environmental disaster.”
White and other local residents say they are convinced fish, frog and other wildlife died due to the spill.
“They’re gone,” White said Tuesday. “I had a Long Ear Sunfish nursery on the creek bed here. The sewage destroyed it and the fish are gone.”
Further down the creek, residents report the moss which lines the rocks and creek bed has turned black.
White is concerned about the ecosystem, but his main concern is for his neighbors who have water wells.
In the time since the leak was identified, State Representative Brad Buckley was notified by one of his constituents about the situation. He advised residents that he would assist them in getting some answers about the extent of damage and network to get information to them about what safety measures were needed. Dirk Aaron, general manager with the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District reached out to White and others along Reece Creek to identify which properties have water wells.
According to an email from Aaron to White: “I have provided ... a map of the highlighted properties with wells we have recommended to the City of Killeen to conduct individual shock treatment in a proactive manner seeing that all 12, in our analysis, do not have a(n) optional sanitary seal. By treating each well proactively in a manner to assure that the water is safe is necessary in our opinion. We appreciate the City’s working with us this evening and have expressed our desire to offer our technical assistance to them and the local well owners. We feel that testing for bacteria would be slow process and the possibility of false positives and/or false negatives simply slows down the time necessary to protect the health and safety of the well owners dependent on groundwater.”
Aaron also spoke to the Herald about his advice to the city.
“I explained our concern to the Director of Water and Sewer Services, Steve Kana, Wednesday,” Aaron said. “The city has worked out an agreement with two licensed pump installers to provide services that would disinfect these wells and treat the water for consumption.”
According to Aaron, the city will foot all costs associated with this plan which should take no more than a few days to complete.
