According to a form Killeen officials filed with the state, no fish were killed after an estimated 245,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Reece Creek, a tributary of the Lampasas River.

City officials, along with a construction company hired by the city, completed the work to stop the sewage leak and reported the actions taken to “mitigate adverse effects” to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Wednesday.

