According to a form Killeen officials filed with the state, no fish were killed after an estimated 245,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Reece Creek, a tributary of the Lampasas River.
City officials, along with a construction company hired by the city, completed the work to stop the sewage leak and reported the actions taken to “mitigate adverse effects” to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Wednesday.
According to a disclosure form required by the TCEQ, city officials indicated no fish were killed — a claim that goes against what property owners who live near the creek in southwest Killeen say.
There is a place on the form to report “Fish Kill,” to which the City answered “No.”
A Herald reporter who visited the spill site late Wednesday after it had been cleaned up did not see any dead fish or other wildlife, and the water in the trickling creek was mostly clear.
According to the report, field measurements and laboratory samples were taken by city officials.
The city used six vacuum trucks to pull over 240 loads of sewage from Lift Station No. 22, to significantly decrease the amount of sewage leaking from the broken force main at Lift Station No. 20, where the leak was located, according to the report. The construction company, Gatesville-based TTG Utilities, worked over 36 hours, beginning Monday, until the broken sewer pipe was repaired.
Additionally, the city listed actions that will be taken to correct the problem and prevent recurrence. Following discovery of the problem, the city notified Emergency Management Department, Bell County Emergency Management Department and TCEQ.
The form also states that the Killeen Public Works and the Water & Sewer staff will continue work on methods and procedures to prevent this from happening in the future.
Another response recorded on the report is a box to describe “Potential danger to human health and safety or the environment.”
The city responded with one word. “Unknown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.