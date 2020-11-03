The City of Copperas Cove announced its closures for its facilities on Veterans Day, according to a news release.
In observance of Veterans Day, all City of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station, according to a news release.
The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
Nov. 9: Areas 1 and 2 will have their trash collected and recycle, brush and bulk will be collected for Area 2.
Nov. 10: Areas 3 and 4 will have their trash collected and recycle, brush and bulk will be collected for Area 4.
Nov. 11: All facilities will be closed.
Nov. 12: Areas 5 and 6 will have their trash collected and recycle, brush and bulk will be collected for Area 6.
Nov. 13: Areas 7 and 8 will have their trash collected and recycle, brush and bulk will be collected for Area 8.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
For additional information regarding City facilities closure please contact City Hall at (254) 547-4221.
For additional information regarding the collection schedule please contact Solid Waste at (254) 547-4242.
