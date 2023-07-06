COPPERAS COVE – The city of Copperas Cove is considering raising its utility rates each of the next few years, but the decision is ultimately up to the city council.
Six of the city’s seven council members – minus Jack Smith – discussed the prospect of raising the rates based on the results of a utility rate study conducted by NewGen Strategies & Solutions.
The purpose of the study, which was approved by the city council on July 7, 2022, was to help the city recoup money it has been and will be expending for maintenance and capital improvement projects related to the city's utilities.
NewGen provided recommendations for all rates involved in customer utility bills: water, wastewater, solid waste and drainage.
All council members favored the recommendations for water and wastewater rates that included a tiered structure, meaning those who use more water will be charged more.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah reminded the city council that the plan is simply that: a plan.
“(This) does not lock council into agreeing that year two is going to be the rates that you see on the rate scale,” Haverlah said. “We need to move forward with year one; that’s what we need to do. Then, once we move forward with that, when we get to the budget preparation next year, we’re going to use that rate preparation tool that NewGen is providing to us to reevaluate where we’re at financially and with the projects that are ongoing and being planned.”
Where this may come into play sooner than others is with the drainage fee. Currently, customers pay a flat $7 fee per month for drainage. The recommendation, which the council agreed with, is to raise that to $9.
Why that may change is that the council also recently approved the city to join Coryell County in applying for grants from the Texas General Land Office to cover a number of drainage improvement projects.
Public Works Director Scott Osburn said should the city receive grant funding in the amount it applied for, it would cover a total of eight improvement projects.
Haverlah said the $9 fee can be modified again if the city is awarded the state funding.
“Say it takes six months for us to find out whether we get that grant money,” Haverlah said. “We can tell council, ‘Hey, we got the grant funding; it’ll be a month until we get the agreement to actually execute to do these grants.’
“We can talk to council at that time and say look, we’re getting the grant money, we’re going to do these projects … does council want to consider lowering the rate because funds are being secured by another source?”
Councilman Fred Chavez said he is in favor of pursuing a drainage rate increase for the time being to ensure that funds would be secured in the event the grants are not approved.
“I would rather go with a plan where we’re prepared to deal with the contingency of not having it that way; we are fully prepared to meet our challenges and our mandate,” Chavez said. “If we get that money, then so much the better and our citizens will reap that benefit of a lower rate.”
Water base changes would vary based on the size of the pipe and the type of customer. For example, a residential customer who has a three-quarters inch pipe would
pay a base rate of $21.80 as opposed to $20 now.
Volumetric rates would also increase. Currently, residential customers pay $4 per 1,000 gallons of water used. Based on the scenario the city council agreed with, that would go to $4.36 per 1,000 gallons up to 5,000 gallons of usage; $5.23 per 1,000 gallons from 5,001-10,000 gallons of usage; and $6.28 per 1,000 gallons for 10,001 gallons or more of usage.
The wastewater base charge would increase from the current $20 per month to $20.60 per month. The volumetric rate would change from $4.85 per 1,000 gallons to $5 per 1,000 gallons.
Based on the recommendations, the solid waste fee would increase from $22.36 per month to $25.25 per month.
Should the council not collectively shift gears between now and the next few weeks, rate increases will be approved during the approval of the Fiscal Year 2024 fee schedule, which will be adopted on Aug. 8 along with the budget and the city’s proposed tax rate.
New rates would take effect Oct. 1.
