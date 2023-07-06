LOCAL GOVERNMENT

COPPERAS COVE – The city of Copperas Cove is considering raising its utility rates each of the next few years, but the decision is ultimately up to the city council.

Six of the city’s seven council members – minus Jack Smith – discussed the prospect of raising the rates based on the results of a utility rate study conducted by NewGen Strategies & Solutions.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.