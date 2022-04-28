The City of Copperas Cove Water Department is planning to shut off water services to residences on several streets this evening due to repairs. City officials said the plan is to shut the water off around midnight in an effort to avoid business hours and to have minimal impact for residents.
The following areas will have water shut off:
- Tienert Avenue and South Second Street
- South Second Street and Robertson Avenue
- Robertson Avenue and Turner Street
- Shady Lane and Clara Drive
- Morris Drive and Tienert Avenue
Water disruption is expected to last just four hours, city officials said.
"Due to health regulations food preparation and personal service businesses will be required to cease operations during the water service disruption period," city officials said. "Following completion of the repair all affected areas listed above will be under a boil water notice."
